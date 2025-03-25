The boundary review proposed that “underpopulated” Rotorua should extend north towards Tauranga.
“With the current Bay of Plenty now being effectively divided east and west by Tauranga, the Commission is proposing that these electorates be reconfigured with Tauranga in the west and Mt Maunganui (renamed from Bay of Plenty) in the east,” the review document said.
Tauranga would gain 11,300 people from Bay of Plenty, including parts of the Western Bay of Plenty district, Te Puna and the Waimapu area.
A population of about 8,300 would shift from Tauranga to Mt Maunganui electorate.
Mt Maunganui would cover Matapihi, Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa Beach areas.
Rotorua would gain Omanawa, McLaren Falls and Lower Kaimai. It already includes Rotorua, Kaingaroa, Reporoa and Te Puke.
The new boundaries allowed for projected population growth in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui electorates, “and provides areas for expansion for Rotorua should this be required in the future”.
No change was proposed for the Waiariki Māori electorate, which includes the entire Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Tūrangi, plus the northern shores of Tairāwhiti / East Cape.
The Coromandel electorate, which extends to Waihi, Waihi Beach and Katikati, was also unchanged.
Significant North Island changes
Overall, the number of North Island general electorates would decrease by one, Kelly said in a statement.
“This is addressed in the lower North Island where the current electorates' populations are below the target quota.
“This change, coupled with some significant population changes elsewhere, has resulted in relatively substantial shifts in most electorate boundaries in the North Island, particularly in the lower North Island and the Auckland region,” Kelly said.
Key changes in the lower North Island include boundary adjustments from Wellington northwards.