Editorial: Spreading the good news for region

Whangamatā Marina. Waiheke's proclivity to living and working within a marine environment has obvious parallels to the Coromandel. Photo / Dean Taylor

In a time of change, your Hauraki Coromandel Post has a new Editor. My name is Jim Birchall, and I come to the paper after working, most recently, on Waiheke Island, writing community stories and features on prominent and interesting Waihekians. In the summer, I spend my spare time umpiring cricket at the national level, host a well-received podcast, and dabble in acting and community radio.

Waiheke's proclivity to living and working within a marine environment has obvious parallels to the Coromandel. After making the short traverse across the Firth of Thames, I now look forward to sinking my teeth into local stories by getting out and about meeting our newsmakers, local businesses, people, sports teams, and environmental guardians.

I am extremely fortunate to have landed in one of the country's most picturesque and unspoilt locations. The region's duality excites me, headlined by its mining past, but also by its innovative future, that make it so much more than the go-to place to create many families' Christmas and New Year's memories.

If you have a tale to tell, are looking to promote a local event, or just wish to spread some good news, stop by the office - my door is always open!