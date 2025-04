Police said the southbound lane is blocked.

A truck has crashed on State Highway 2, near the Matatā Straights, in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called about 6.30am to SH2 at Pikowai after a truck tipped on its side, a police spokesperson said.

“There are no reports of injuries, but the southbound lane is reportedly blocked.”

People are advised to drive with caution in the area.

A highway alert from NZTA is advising motorists to “follow directions of response crews and expect delays”.