It was 98-year-old Jack Claridge and his “fan club” who secured one of the first spots at the TECT Jazz Village.
Jazz lovers of all ages were filing into the Historic Village on the morning of Easter Friday to join in the Tauranga National Jazz Festival’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, with many warming up the dance floor as soon as they arrived.
Claridge and his family and friends turned up about an hour before the event started to get a taste of the action.
The 98-year-old musician has been a regular at the Tauranga Jazz Festival for more than 40 years, playing in the Bay Big Band, Jazz-A-Plenty, and Dr Jazz and Friends. He plays the drums, double bass, bass guitar, piano, keyboard, various percussion instruments, and the little-known vibraphone.
He played in the jazz festival last year and was looking forward to taking the stage once more this weekend.
“It is a national festival. My four daughters are coming up to see me play.”
Swing dancers Diana Prince and Bruce Stewart from Auckland were also ready for a party.
The pair was in town for six days to enjoy the jazz festival.
Stewart, who had been dancing for about 13 years, said they loved the jazz festival because of the music and were looking forward to seeing the Tea Dance at the Tauranga Citz Club on Sunday.
“The Tea Dance is an absolute highlight of the week.”
Winston Ordish-Benner was reminiscing about playing in the jazz festival’s youth band competition in 1998.
He was enjoying the music with his daughters Penny, 11, Ordish-Benner and Edith Ordish-Benner, nine.
“We are just here to enjoy the music and enjoy the day.”
Jo Allan and Judah Crockford were some of the first couples up and dancing.
“We are here to have a good time,” Allan said.
“We just love music,” Crockford said.
Kim Cutting and Gordon Fowles also couldn’t resist a boogie.
“We love coming to the jazz fest and listening to the different bands,” Cutting said. “We support everyone.”
Fowles said a live band added another dimension to the music.
“As soon as someone gets up to dance, it is contagious.”
The jazz village was a surprise for Jessica and Reece Livesey, who said they were in town to check out the markets and stumbled across the festival.
“When we arrived, we realised it was on. It was a nice surprise.”
Steve Scott had brought his son Oliver Scott, six, to the jazz village “for some entertainment”.
What’s coming up:
TECT JAZZ VILLAGE
Friday, April 7 (Good Friday)
The Historic Village
11am - 5.30pm
JAZZ CAFE & VIP BAR
Friday, April 7 - Sunday, April 9
The Tauranga Club
9pm – 12am
BAYCOURT CONCERT SERIES
Thursday, April 6 - Sunday, April 9
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre & X Space
THE NEW CALEDONIA
Friday, April 7
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space
Showtime: 6pm
PIPING HOT DIXIE
Friday, April 7
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre
Showtime: 8pm
MICHAL MARTYNIUK TRIO WITH DIXON NACEY
Saturday, April 8
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space
Showtime: 1pm matinee
E RERE RĀ – GOLDSMITH BAYNES
Saturday, April 8
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space
Showtime: 6pm
60TH-ANNIVERSARY GALA
Saturday, April 8
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre
Showtime: 8pm
TAURANGA BIG BAND SHOWCASE
Sunday, April 9
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre
Showtime: 1.30pm matinee
BLUE TRAIN REUNION
Sunday, April 9
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space
Showtime: 3pm Matinee
SASSY & THE BLUE RIDERS
Sunday, April 9
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space
Showtime: 6pm
BLACK COMET
Sunday, April 9
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre
Showtime: 8pm
DOWNTOWN CARNIVAL
Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9
The Strand, Wharf Street, Red Square
12pm – 6pm
JAZZ SUNSET CRUISE
Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9
Depart on the Kewpie - pick-up from wharf, The Strand
4.30pm – 6pm
TEA DANCE
Sunday, April 9
Tauranga Citizens Club
5.30pm - 8.30pm
JAZZ AT THE MOUNT
Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday)
Mount Mainstreet Papa O Ngā Manu Porotakataka Park, Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui
Events:
Vintage Car Parade, down Maunganui Rd past stage and into Coronation Park, 11am
Vintage Car Display, Coronation Park, 12pm - 1pm
Live music, 9.30am – 5pm