The band Shiraz at TECT Jazz Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

It was 98-year-old Jack Claridge and his “fan club” who secured one of the first spots at the TECT Jazz Village.

Jazz lovers of all ages were filing into the Historic Village on the morning of Easter Friday to join in the Tauranga National Jazz Festival’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, with many warming up the dance floor as soon as they arrived.

Claridge and his family and friends turned up about an hour before the event started to get a taste of the action.

The 98-year-old musician has been a regular at the Tauranga Jazz Festival for more than 40 years, playing in the Bay Big Band, Jazz-A-Plenty, and Dr Jazz and Friends. He plays the drums, double bass, bass guitar, piano, keyboard, various percussion instruments, and the little-known vibraphone.

Jack Claridge, 98, (far right) and his "fan club" (clockwise from left of Jack): Jude Braunias, Susie Windmill, Joan Whincup, Jill Leighton, Trevor Braunias, Gail Wood, and Jack's daughter Jackie Nahi at TECT Jazz Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

He played in the jazz festival last year and was looking forward to taking the stage once more this weekend.

“It is a national festival. My four daughters are coming up to see me play.”

Swing dancers Diana Prince and Bruce Stewart from Auckland were also ready for a party.

The pair was in town for six days to enjoy the jazz festival.

Stewart, who had been dancing for about 13 years, said they loved the jazz festival because of the music and were looking forward to seeing the Tea Dance at the Tauranga Citz Club on Sunday.

“The Tea Dance is an absolute highlight of the week.”

Swing dancers Bruce Stewart and Diana Prince at TECT Jazz Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

Winston Ordish-Benner was reminiscing about playing in the jazz festival’s youth band competition in 1998.

He was enjoying the music with his daughters Penny, 11, Ordish-Benner and Edith Ordish-Benner, nine.

“We are just here to enjoy the music and enjoy the day.”

Winston Ordish-Benner with Penny Ordish-Benner, 11, and Edith Ordish-Benner, nine, at TECT Jazz Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

Jo Allan and Judah Crockford were some of the first couples up and dancing.

“We are here to have a good time,” Allan said.

“We just love music,” Crockford said.

Kim Cutting and Gordon Fowles also couldn’t resist a boogie.

“We love coming to the jazz fest and listening to the different bands,” Cutting said. “We support everyone.”

Fowles said a live band added another dimension to the music.

“As soon as someone gets up to dance, it is contagious.”

Kim Cutting and Gordon Fowles at TECT Jazz Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

The jazz village was a surprise for Jessica and Reece Livesey, who said they were in town to check out the markets and stumbled across the festival.

“When we arrived, we realised it was on. It was a nice surprise.”

Steve Scott had brought his son Oliver Scott, six, to the jazz village “for some entertainment”.

Jo Allan and Judah Crockford enjoying the vibes at TECT Jazz Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

Jessica and Reece Livesey at TECT Jazz Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

Oliver Scott, six, at The Hits Bay of Plenty's Easter stand at TECT Jazz Village. Photo / Alex Cairns

What’s coming up:

TECT JAZZ VILLAGE

Friday, April 7 (Good Friday)

The Historic Village

11am - 5.30pm





JAZZ CAFE & VIP BAR

Friday, April 7 - Sunday, April 9

The Tauranga Club

9pm – 12am





BAYCOURT CONCERT SERIES

Thursday, April 6 - Sunday, April 9

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre & X Space





THE NEW CALEDONIA

Friday, April 7

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space

Showtime: 6pm





PIPING HOT DIXIE

Friday, April 7

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre

Showtime: 8pm





MICHAL MARTYNIUK TRIO WITH DIXON NACEY

Saturday, April 8

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space

Showtime: 1pm matinee





E RERE RĀ – GOLDSMITH BAYNES

Saturday, April 8

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space

Showtime: 6pm





60TH-ANNIVERSARY GALA

Saturday, April 8

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre

Showtime: 8pm





TAURANGA BIG BAND SHOWCASE

Sunday, April 9

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre

Showtime: 1.30pm matinee





BLUE TRAIN REUNION

Sunday, April 9

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space

Showtime: 3pm Matinee





SASSY & THE BLUE RIDERS

Sunday, April 9

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre X Space

Showtime: 6pm





BLACK COMET

Sunday, April 9

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Addison Theatre

Showtime: 8pm





DOWNTOWN CARNIVAL

Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9

The Strand, Wharf Street, Red Square

12pm – 6pm





JAZZ SUNSET CRUISE

Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9

Depart on the Kewpie - pick-up from wharf, The Strand

4.30pm – 6pm





TEA DANCE

Sunday, April 9

Tauranga Citizens Club

5.30pm - 8.30pm





JAZZ AT THE MOUNT

Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday)

Mount Mainstreet Papa O Ngā Manu Porotakataka Park, Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui

Events:

Vintage Car Parade, down Maunganui Rd past stage and into Coronation Park, 11am

Vintage Car Display, Coronation Park, 12pm - 1pm

Live music, 9.30am – 5pm