Earthworks start on Te Puke's Rangiuru Business Park

Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti at last week's blessing.

Development of the Rangiuru Business Park officially began last week.

The land development site in Rangiuru was blessed with the support of the Tapuika Iwi Authority and local kaumātua as earthworks commenced on the largest greenfield consented industrial zone in the Bay of Plenty.

Tapuika, led by their local kaumātua Rev Rereamanu Wihapi QSM, welcomed attendees to the blessing, including Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti, regional and local government representatives and Quayside partners.

The Rangiuru Business Park is majority owned by Quayside Properties Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quayside Holdings Limited, the investment arm of Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Te Puke Economic Development Group (EDG) has been a strong driver pushing for the development of the land, and after the blessing managing director Mark Boyle said the start of stage one is terrific news for the Te Puke region.

''The business park will attract industry, create jobs and add further value to our significant economic output.

''This development highlights the critical importance of new housing areas to match economic growth over the coming years.

''What a wonderful story Te Puke is - kiwifruit and other agribusiness, manufacturing, service industries, strong communities and sustainable prosperity for generations to come.''

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber described it as a milestone for the wider Te Puke area to have such a significant development finally get traction.

''Mark Boyle and Te Puke EDG have been a major driver on getting this project over the wire,'' he said.

''The contribution to employment in the Te Puke/ Maketū area will have an ongoing positive impact on our economy.''

He said the park is geographically well located to support the continued growth of the entire region, providing a vital industrial park strategically located between the eastern and western Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

"The Rangiuru Business Park is a clear example of a key strategic project supported by multiple partners that creates a shared vision for our communities," he said.

Rev Wihapi bestowed blessings upon the land under development. Earthworks on the park have now begun.

Tapuika Iwi Authority chairman Witeri Williams underlined the importance of the land to the Tapuika Iwi.

"Rangiuru is our central maunga [mountain], which can be seen from the site and is central to our identity and our link to our ancestors. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Quayside when the build commences," he said.

Quayside Holdings CEO Scott Hamilton.

Quayside Holdings CEO Scott Hamilton said he was pleased to share the vision of the Rangiuru Business Park with the wider community.

''[It is] a vision that provides much-needed industrial land in a vitally important area to the region."

He said the park's focus was on modern, high-quality industrial facilities.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council's chairman, Doug Leeder, also recognised the value of the development, stating it is critical to growing a thriving and prosperous region, with the business park delivering a range of benefits, including up to 4000 high-quality jobs.

Minister Tinetti highlighted the importance of strategic projects such as the Rangiuru Business Park for the region's infrastructure to enable growth for future generations.

"Providing funding for infrastructure projects like the Rangiuru Business Park is about more than roads and buildings. It's jobs for now and in the future, communities with options opening up for them, diversified and strengthened local economies. Today marks an important step towards that future for the people of Te Puke and all of the region."

Scott thanked all partners who have supported the development of the Rangiuru Business Park to date, including Tapuika Iwi Authority, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Kanoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and SmartGrowth.

The four stages of The Rangiuru Business Park will provide 148 hectares of industrial space, providing opportunities for businesses wanting to relocate or expand.

An $18 million grant from the Provincial Growth Fund was announced in 2020 to fund the construction of an interchange connecting the Rangiuru Business Park with the Tauranga Eastern Link road.