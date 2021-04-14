Duck hunting season set to start next month

A young hunter enjoys success. Photo / Supplied

The annual game bird hunting season starts a little more than two weeks and Fish & Game says early preparation is key to getting things right on the big day.

Last year's hunting season was delayed by Covid-19 lockdowns but this season was set to start on May 1.

Fish & Game says hunters should have their location for the season sorted, the maimai tidied up and ready for a final touch-up before the decoys go out the night before.

The Eastern Fish & Game mallard and grey duck season runs until the end of May with a six-bird daily limit. Pheasant can be hunted until the end of August with a five-bird daily limit.

"Hopefully some rough weather occurs over the opening weekend to enhance the hunting and hunters have a safe and enjoyable time," Fish & Game officer John Meikle said.

Fish & Game Rangers will be out and around the region throughout the season.

Hunters are reminded to pick up their licences and carry them while hunting and review the rules and bag limits for their particular area.

Hunters need to check their ammunition complies with new rules around the possession and use of lead shot within 200 metres of open water - lead shot is not permitted except in .410 cartridges.

Hunters should also make sure all semi-automatic and pump-action guns have magazines restricted to hold no more than two shots in the magazine.

This season, Eastern Fish & Game is offering a special opportunity for hunters to 'take a mate hunting' for a much-reduced licence cost of just $4 – with the hope that newbies will become dedicated hunters.

The new 'mates' licence will only be available to people who have never held a game bird licence before and will only be valid for the opening weekend. Interested hunters should contact Eastern Fish & Game for more information.