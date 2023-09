The incident happened outside Burger King Fraser Cove.

A delivery driver has allegedly been robbed in Tauranga today.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was robbed and threatened outside Burger King Fraser Cove about 4:31am.

“The victim was approached by the offender and made to give him a small sum of money before he fled on foot.

“Police immediately attended and are now making inquiries to try and identify the offender,” she said.

CCTV footage was being reviewed.