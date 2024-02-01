Voyager 2023 media awards
Driver crashes into parked car, then building in Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Times
Emergency services at the intersection of Durham St and Spring St. Photo / Alex Cairns

A vehicle has crashed into a parked car before crashing into a building in central Tauranga.

A police spokesman said police were called to the intersection of Durham St and Spring St about 12.30pm.

An eyewitness who did not want to be named said a vehicle driven by an elderly woman crashed into a parked car, shunting it forward into a pole, before the woman’s vehicle turned and crashed into a building.

The witness said there were police, fire and ambulance services at the scene and it appeared the woman was receiving medical attention.

A man was also in the passenger side and the airbags had deployed, she said.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said Spring St was closed at the Cameron Rd intersection.



