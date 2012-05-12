Every convicted drink driver will be named and shamed in the Bay of Plenty Times and online as part of a high-profile campaign to make our roads safer.

Drink-drive limits in New Zealand

Drivers over 20 years: 400mcg breath or 80ml blood.

Drivers under 20 years: 0

There are two ways of assessing the alcohol limit for driving:

Breath testing measures the number of micrograms of alcohol (mcg) per litre of breath.

Blood testing measures the number of milligrams of alcohol (mg) per 100 millilitres (ml) of blood.

Drink driving convictions for April 2012

Name: Brogan Aukaha

Age: 23

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 96ml

Name: Craig Anthony Beswick

Age: 33

Occupation: Fork Lift Operator

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 550mcg

Name: Cameron Blanchfield

Age: 32

Occupation: Electrician

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 990mcg

Name: Rebecca Pauline Bowles

Age: 18

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 660mcg

Name: Jamie Mary Dianne Bowman

Age: 22

Occupation: Receptionist

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 1065mcg

Name: Kevin Douglas Bull

Age: 60

Occupation:

Offence Location: Katikati

Breath/blood alcohol level: 520mcg

Name: Lance Barry Chadwick

Age: 57

Occupation: Manager

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 1239mcg

Name: Debra Chote

Age: 47

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 1203mcg

Name: Jean Te Rongopakaha Coffin

Age: 56

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 573mcg

Name: Jody Kendall Cook

Age: 43

Occupation:

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 1064mcg

Name: Hori George Dickson

Age: 20

Occupation:

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 1070mcg

Name: Anne-Marie Draper

Age: 39

Occupation: Farm Worker

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 750mcg

Name: Roy Michael Eagleson

Age: 65

Occupation: Sales Representative

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 145ml

Name: Charles Leonard Figg

Age: 24

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 921mcg

Name: Karlin Arapeta Gibson

Age: 19

Occupation: Knife Hand

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 612mcg

Name: Riley George Gilmer

Age: 22

Occupation: Waiter

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 728mcg

Name: Bruce John Goodchap

Age: 41

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 110ml

Name: Joseph Charles Hayes

Age: 29

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 777mcg

Name: Kui Nita Heke

Age: 26

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 462mcg

Name: Jay Haoni Carl Hirini

Age: 24

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 757mcg

Name: Paul Stacy Hodder

Age: 24

Occupation: Labourer

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 923mcg

Name: Darren John Holland

Age: 33

Occupation:

Offence Location: Papamoa

Breath/blood alcohol level: 864mcg

Name: Donna Maree Hunt

Age: 23

Occupation: Shop Assistant

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 827mcg

Name: Megan Margaret Jesty

Age: 19

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 216mcg

Name: Wayne Russell Jones

Age: 37

Occupation: Panel Beater

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 848mcg

Name: Stephen Lawrence Juno

Age: 52

Occupation: Timber Worker

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 581mcg

Name: Theresa Raewyne Kemp

Age: 45

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 478mcg

Name: Shane Khan

Age: 29

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: Refused officers frequest for blood specimen.

Name: Tarsha Alanah King

Age: 21

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 802mcg

Name: James Alexander Kirkpatrick

Age: 23

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 188ml

Name: Brendon Karl Laison

Age: 38

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 863mcg

Name: Maria Paz Magnere Camus

Age: 24

Occupation:

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 567mcg

Name: David Kenneth Martin

Age: 44

Occupation: Farm Worker

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 579mcg

Name: Jose Messi

Age: 21

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 677mcg

Name: Mauro Andres Mignaqui

Age: 22

Occupation:

Offence Location: Te Puke

Breath/blood alcohol level: 612mcg

Name: Jodi Lee Norrish

Age: 35

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 225ml

Name: Tyler Douglas Orringe

Age: 19

Occupation:

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 110ml

Name: Gonzalo Martin Pages

Age: 23

Occupation:

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 733mcg

Name: Jesse John Pierce

Age: 21

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 92ml

Name: Craig Power

Age: 39

Occupation: Supervisor

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 909mcg

Name: Andre Richard Pullen

Age: 37

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 118ml

Name: Albert Wiremu Raki

Age: 51

Occupation: Freezing Worker

Offence Location: Te Puke

Breath/blood alcohol level: 131ml

Name: Craig Rall

Age: 39

Occupation:

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 1021mcg

Name: Anthony Eric Rehutai-Smith

Age: 19

Occupation: Fisherman

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 813mcg

Name: Susan Ivy Robb-Collins

Age: 43

Occupation: Housewife

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 193ml

Name: Janice Ruth Ross

Age: 36

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 821mcg

Name: Rhys Donald Rudman

Age: 41

Occupation: Engineer

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 853mcg

Name: Raylene Shayna Sharples

Age: 23

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 482mcg

Name: Priscilla Christine Smiler

Age: 41

Occupation: Child Care Worker

Offence Location: Te Puke

Breath/blood alcohol level: 635mcg

Name: Tristram Rose Smith

Age: 33

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 687mcg

Name: Ryan William Spence

Age: 29

Occupation: Demolition Worker

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 921mcg

Name: Thomas Joseph Suess

Age: 21

Occupation:

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 743mcg

Name: Richard Van Harselaar

Age: 22

Occupation: Auto Electrician

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 620mcg

Name: Scott John Van Leeuwen

Age: 45

Occupation: Builder

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 446mcg

Name: Christopher Mark Veld

Age: 50

Occupation: Sales Representative

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 198ml

Name: Aperahama Walker

Age: 24

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 870mcg

Name: Crystal Nannette Wallis

Age: 29

Occupation:

Offence Location: Papamoa

Breath/blood alcohol level: 544mcg

Name: Mereparata Teri Ward

Age: 37

Occupation: Quality Controller

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 665mcg

Name: Aaron Thomas Warner

Age: 25

Occupation:

Offence Location: Tauranga

Breath/blood alcohol level: 664mcg

Name: Brent James Whyte

Age: 19

Occupation:

Offence Location: Mount Maunganui

Breath/blood alcohol level: 448mcg