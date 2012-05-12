Every convicted drink driver will be named and shamed in the Bay of Plenty Times and online as part of a high-profile campaign to make our roads safer.
Drink-drive limits in New Zealand
Drivers over 20 years: 400mcg breath or 80ml blood.
Drivers under 20 years: 0
There are two ways of assessing the alcohol limit for driving:
Breath testing measures the number of micrograms of alcohol (mcg) per litre of breath.
Blood testing measures the number of milligrams of alcohol (mg) per 100 millilitres (ml) of blood.
Drink driving convictions for April 2012
Name: Brogan Aukaha
Age: 23
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 96ml
Name: Craig Anthony Beswick
Age: 33
Occupation: Fork Lift Operator
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 550mcg
Name: Cameron Blanchfield
Age: 32
Occupation: Electrician
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 990mcg
Name: Rebecca Pauline Bowles
Age: 18
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 660mcg
Name: Jamie Mary Dianne Bowman
Age: 22
Occupation: Receptionist
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 1065mcg
Name: Kevin Douglas Bull
Age: 60
Occupation:
Offence Location: Katikati
Breath/blood alcohol level: 520mcg
Name: Lance Barry Chadwick
Age: 57
Occupation: Manager
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 1239mcg
Name: Debra Chote
Age: 47
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 1203mcg
Name: Jean Te Rongopakaha Coffin
Age: 56
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 573mcg
Name: Jody Kendall Cook
Age: 43
Occupation:
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 1064mcg
Name: Hori George Dickson
Age: 20
Occupation:
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 1070mcg
Name: Anne-Marie Draper
Age: 39
Occupation: Farm Worker
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 750mcg
Name: Roy Michael Eagleson
Age: 65
Occupation: Sales Representative
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 145ml
Name: Charles Leonard Figg
Age: 24
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 921mcg
Name: Karlin Arapeta Gibson
Age: 19
Occupation: Knife Hand
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 612mcg
Name: Riley George Gilmer
Age: 22
Occupation: Waiter
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 728mcg
Name: Bruce John Goodchap
Age: 41
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 110ml
Name: Joseph Charles Hayes
Age: 29
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 777mcg
Name: Kui Nita Heke
Age: 26
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 462mcg
Name: Jay Haoni Carl Hirini
Age: 24
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 757mcg
Name: Paul Stacy Hodder
Age: 24
Occupation: Labourer
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 923mcg
Name: Darren John Holland
Age: 33
Occupation:
Offence Location: Papamoa
Breath/blood alcohol level: 864mcg
Name: Donna Maree Hunt
Age: 23
Occupation: Shop Assistant
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 827mcg
Name: Megan Margaret Jesty
Age: 19
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 216mcg
Name: Wayne Russell Jones
Age: 37
Occupation: Panel Beater
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 848mcg
Name: Stephen Lawrence Juno
Age: 52
Occupation: Timber Worker
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 581mcg
Name: Theresa Raewyne Kemp
Age: 45
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 478mcg
Name: Shane Khan
Age: 29
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: Refused officers frequest for blood specimen.
Name: Tarsha Alanah King
Age: 21
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 802mcg
Name: James Alexander Kirkpatrick
Age: 23
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 188ml
Name: Brendon Karl Laison
Age: 38
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 863mcg
Name: Maria Paz Magnere Camus
Age: 24
Occupation:
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 567mcg
Name: David Kenneth Martin
Age: 44
Occupation: Farm Worker
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 579mcg
Name: Jose Messi
Age: 21
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 677mcg
Name: Mauro Andres Mignaqui
Age: 22
Occupation:
Offence Location: Te Puke
Breath/blood alcohol level: 612mcg
Name: Jodi Lee Norrish
Age: 35
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 225ml
Name: Tyler Douglas Orringe
Age: 19
Occupation:
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 110ml
Name: Gonzalo Martin Pages
Age: 23
Occupation:
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 733mcg
Name: Jesse John Pierce
Age: 21
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 92ml
Name: Craig Power
Age: 39
Occupation: Supervisor
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 909mcg
Name: Andre Richard Pullen
Age: 37
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 118ml
Name: Albert Wiremu Raki
Age: 51
Occupation: Freezing Worker
Offence Location: Te Puke
Breath/blood alcohol level: 131ml
Name: Craig Rall
Age: 39
Occupation:
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 1021mcg
Name: Anthony Eric Rehutai-Smith
Age: 19
Occupation: Fisherman
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 813mcg
Name: Susan Ivy Robb-Collins
Age: 43
Occupation: Housewife
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 193ml
Name: Janice Ruth Ross
Age: 36
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 821mcg
Name: Rhys Donald Rudman
Age: 41
Occupation: Engineer
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 853mcg
Name: Raylene Shayna Sharples
Age: 23
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 482mcg
Name: Priscilla Christine Smiler
Age: 41
Occupation: Child Care Worker
Offence Location: Te Puke
Breath/blood alcohol level: 635mcg
Name: Tristram Rose Smith
Age: 33
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 687mcg
Name: Ryan William Spence
Age: 29
Occupation: Demolition Worker
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 921mcg
Name: Thomas Joseph Suess
Age: 21
Occupation:
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 743mcg
Name: Richard Van Harselaar
Age: 22
Occupation: Auto Electrician
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 620mcg
Name: Scott John Van Leeuwen
Age: 45
Occupation: Builder
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 446mcg
Name: Christopher Mark Veld
Age: 50
Occupation: Sales Representative
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 198ml
Name: Aperahama Walker
Age: 24
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 870mcg
Name: Crystal Nannette Wallis
Age: 29
Occupation:
Offence Location: Papamoa
Breath/blood alcohol level: 544mcg
Name: Mereparata Teri Ward
Age: 37
Occupation: Quality Controller
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 665mcg
Name: Aaron Thomas Warner
Age: 25
Occupation:
Offence Location: Tauranga
Breath/blood alcohol level: 664mcg
Name: Brent James Whyte
Age: 19
Occupation:
Offence Location: Mount Maunganui
Breath/blood alcohol level: 448mcg