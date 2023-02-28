Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Te Matatini showcases huge commitment from all involved

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
4 mins to read
Te Arawa group Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue are the joint runner-ups of the 2023 Te Matatini national festival. Photo / Erica Sinclair

Te Arawa group Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue are the joint runner-ups of the 2023 Te Matatini national festival. Photo / Erica Sinclair

OPINION:

The decision by the organising committee of Te Matatini Kapa Haka 2023 to go ahead with the festival last week in Auckland was the right one.

There had been calls for the festival to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times