Katikati Medical Centre's Vicky Jones. Photo / Anna Menendez Photography

Opinion

Quick-fix diets are hard to follow and they don’t work.

“Lifestyle change” needs to be sustainable, but what does making lifestyle change really mean, and why should you do it?

A healthy lifestyle means less risk of diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and potentially less medication. In fact, stopping smoking reduces your risk of a heart attack by 50 per cent.

But, best of all, leading a healthy lifestyle makes you feel good, physically and mentally. You don’t need to make lots of changes suddenly. Work on gradual change that is achievable for you and your circumstances.

Healthy diet:

Generally, if you avoid pre-packaged meals and sauces you will be on the right track – these contain a lot of sugar, salt and saturated fats. A simple guide is to go around the outside of the supermarket, where you’ll find the fruit and vegetables, the protein and dairy, avoiding all the stuff in plastic packets down the aisles.

Make your meals plant-based, with lots of vegetables – aim for 50 per cent of your plate to be vegetables. Eat less red meat, especially processed meats like bacon, sausages and deli meats. Add fish instead.

Change your white bread/pasta/rice to brown versions, or even better, just swap them out for more veggies. Eat whole grains like oats, bran and barley, or legumes like beans, lentils and chickpeas. Swap out saturated fats like butter, ghee and coconut oil for olive oil. Even small changes make a big difference.

Activity:

Build activity into your day. Ten minutes a day is a good start, aiming to build up to 30 minutes most days. Walk instead of taking the car, get off the bus one stop earlier, take your dog out into nature. Your activity should be intense enough to make you feel a bit puffed. Make it something you enjoy and do it with family and friends to keep those social connections. Loneliness increases your risk of early death, so community is important.

Sleep:

Lack of sleep is also a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. We need seven to nine hours of quality sleep a night.

Stress:

Stress elevates your blood pressure and blood sugar and can make you crave fatty and processed foods. Lower your stress levels by building in ‘you’ time - but not screen time - activity, mindfulness (check out the free app Smiling Mind), time in nature and being with family and friends.

Quitting smoking at age 30 could gain you another decade of life.

Stop smoking/drinking alcohol:

Quitting smoking at 30 could gain you 10 years of life. And one “standard drink” is less than you’d think – 100 millilitres of wine is a very small glass, and there are no health benefits to drinking alcohol at all.

Remember that small changes are still good changes and that you will still benefit. Our nurses are happy to see you for more detailed advice.

Dr Vicky Jones is a specialist GP and clinical director at Katikati Medical Centre. She is passionate about the future of New Zealand’s primary health sector and providing equitable care to the Katikati community.