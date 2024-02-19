Western Bay Cricket continued with plenty of action at the weekend.

Western Bay Cricket

The introduction of the Don Warner Challenge Trophy was designed to give an extra, weekly, edge to Classic Builders Division One contests.

This has been achieved, with the Don Warner Challenge prize changing hands on six occasions since Ōtūmoetai Cadets put the trophy on the line back in early November 2023.

The challenge trophy went full circle on Saturday when Cadets regained the trophy they lost to Hawks in the opening round of the Division One title race.

Cadets batted first against Don Warner holders Katikati at Moore Park and posted 54 runs before their first dismissal.

Katikati got back in the match when they ran out Cadets top scorer, Josh Dempsey, two short of a half century. The visitors were removed for 221 with Braden Brewer taking three wickets.

While Ben Warren (54) and skipper Brody Gilroy (47) put together a solid 84-run partnership, the next highest Katikati score of 10 told the tale of the Cadets bowlers success.

Katikati were removed 44 runs short of their target to see the Don Warner trophy change hands for the fourth successive weekend of play.

Baaj Sports posted their seventh victory of the Division One title race in defeating Pāpāmoa in a one-wicket win thriller. Pāpāmoa reached 222/9 with Razib Dutta reaching 69 before being bowled out by Manvir Singh (4/35).

The Baaj Sports reply was a mixture of boundaries and wickets falling, with the Baaj side scrambling home with one wicket to spare entering the last over.

United Indians total of 143 wasn’t enough against Mount Maunganui who got home with four wickets in hand. Te Puke proved too strong for Hawks in removing them for 146 before picking up the win points on offer.

Two Classic Builders Division Two centuries grabbed plenty of attention. The Baaj Sports second XI posted a massive 388 for the loss of eight wickets. Jasvir Dhillon scored 114 runs while Bikram Singh reached 92 before dismissal.

Baaj Sports then ripped through the Bay Blasters reply to bowl them out for 143. Aman Mahal was in top form with the ball in returning 5/18 in his sides 245-run victory.

The most dominant win of the weekend was posted by Tauranga Boys’ College second XI against United Indians. The Indian side were dismissed for 162 with the students reaching the target without losing a wicket. Reuben Carter (84no) and Sam Cross (61no) took care of business with victory coming with the fourth ball of the 26th over.

Gurpreet Padda belted an unbeaten 108 in Sher E Punjab Te Puke’s win over Falcons. Cadets couldn’t defend 225/6 against Greerton to round out the Div Two action.

Results

Classic Builders Division One

Cadets 221 (Joshua Dempsey 48, Jamie Coombe 34, Utsav Kumar 30, Braden Brewer 3/32) defeated Katikati 178 (Ben Warren 54, Brody Gilroy 47, Luca Mockford 4/14, Joshua Dempsey 3/38) by 43 runs — Cadets won Don Warner Challenge Trophy

United Indians 143 (Karan Karan 38, Manjot Singh 35, Nathan Walker 3/27) lost to Mount Maunganui 145/6 (Andrew Hoogstraten 39, Nathan Walker 30*, Raghav Salgotrea 3/18) by 4 wickets

Papamoa 222/9 (Razib Dutta 69, Ryan Balsom 32, Manvir Singh 4/35, Amarpreet Singh 3/28) lost to Baaj Sports 224/9 (Yogesh Yogi 54, Vikas Tiwari 35, Kuldeep Sohal 32*, Cameron Ualesi 4/47) by 1 wicket

Hawks 146 (Khush Randhawa 66, Tasman Carsons 3/26) lost to Te Puke 150/6 (Johnny Coulter 43) by 3 wickets

Classic Builders Division Two

Baaj Sports 388/8 (Jasvir Dhillon 114, Bikram Singh 92, Jasdeep Sidhu 67, Aman Mahal 42*, Harry Paniker 5/72) defeated Bay Blasters 143 (Jobin Jose 31, Aman Mahal 5/18) by 245 runs

United Indians 162 (Bhagwant Singh 56, Varinder Kumar 30, Sam Cross 4/15, Jake Stott 4/34) lost to Tauranga Boys’ College 163/0 (Reuben Carter 84*, Sam Cross 61*) by 10 wickets

Cadets 225/6 (Taylor Douglas 54, Daniel Hall 38, Depp Bolingford 38, Cooper Hurley 36, Ben Lind 3/46) lost to Greerton 226/6 (Ben Lind 70, David Kawan 34*) by 4 wickets

Falcons 162 (Abhi Sood 62*, Harsh Badhan 47, Gurjant Singh 5/26, Harpreet Singh Kang 3/36) lost to Sher E Punjab Te Puke 163/7 (Gurpreet Padda 108*) by 3 wickets

Classic Builders Division Three

Mount Maunganui 234/7 (Jason Luke 76, Eli Simpkins-Simmonds 3/42) defeated TBC White 134 (Karl Friend 5/47) by 100 runs

Albion 218/7 (Ethan Forbes 92, Shane Espitalier 46, Tony Young 3/45) lost to Pāpāmoa 220/5 (Nitin Bindal 48, Tony Young 40*, Tony Biesiek 39) by 5 wickets

TBC Blue 107 (Sarn Lee 4/17) lost to Grasshoppers 110/4 by 6 wickets

Mount Maunganui2 — 202/6 (Cruz Clacher-MacDonald 69, Kale Wellington 58, Louis Robinson 35, Jonathon Coster 3/42) defeated Aquinas College 197 (Eli Banbury 48, Shem Banbury 48, Louis Robinson 3/30) by 5 runs

Classic Builders Division Four

Danphe CC 233 (Bikash Pandey 48, Prajwol Karki 34, Alfred Vincent 4/64) defeated Bay Blasters 156 (Anu Sadanandan 45, Mithun George 33*, Prajwol Karki 4/35) by 77 runs

Baaj Sports 210 (Avinder Singh 55, Arshdeep Setta 41, Sahil Chahal 4/33) defeated Cadets 196/9 (Jack Veale 48*, Avinder Singh 3/19) by 14 runs

United Indians 296/9 (Akashdeep Deep 74, Kamal Singh 71, Kieran Wonnocott 4/64) defeated Greerton 71 (Gurpinder Singh 3/16, Gurjit Bhagtana 3/24) by 225 runs

Baaj Sports2 v Katikati — no result posted.

Don Warner Challenge Trophy

2022/23 Winner: Ōtūmoetai Cadets

November 4 Hawks 172/7 defeated Cadets 168/8

November 11 Baaj Sports 275/8 defeated Hawks 115

November 18 Baaj Sports v United Indians — game abandoned due to weather

November 25 Baaj Sports 264/7 defeated Pāpāmoa 199/8

December 2 Baaj Sports 171 defeated Katikati 111

December 9 Baaj Sports 174/6 defeated Cadets 170/9

January 13 Baaj Sports 151 defeated Tauranga Boys’ College 124

January 20 Baaj Sports 113 lost to Mount Maunganui 114/8

January 27 Te Puke 120 defeated Mount Maunganui 77

February 10 Katikati 239/7 defeated Te Puke 116

February 17 Cadets 221 defeated Katikati 178



