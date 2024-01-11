Residents are being advised to flush their outside taps for 5-10 minutes if they have discoloured water.

A water mains break in the Tauranga CBD overnight caused discolouration of water to homes and businesses from the Avenues through to the city centre.

Tauranga City Council said today the discolouration was from naturally occurring iron and manganese deposited on the inside of the pipes and disturbed by the water flow during a break.

“The water is safe to drink, but it may take some time for the discoloured water to work through the system,” the council said.

Residents with discoloured water should flush their outside taps for 5 to 10 minutes and call the council if the issue remained.

“We thank the community for their patience.”







