Dennise Hall has worked at Carter House Lifecare for 40 years.

Dennise Hall’s remarkable 40-year journey at Carter House Lifecare is a celebration of dedication and compassion.

It showcases the profound impact she has had on the Te Puke community.

From her unexpected entry into caregiving during high school, Dennise’s story is one of unwavering commitment and heartfelt connections with older people.

Reflecting on her early days, transitioning from a job in Carter House’s kitchen while still a student at Te Puke High School, to a caregiving role, Dennise says she thinks it was meant to be.

“I hadn’t known what I wanted to do for work, but caregiving seemed to come naturally for me.”

Throughout her caregiving career, she’s formed many special bonds with residents.

“I have been lucky to care for lots of special residents — you’re not meant to have favourites, but there are absolutely residents who have made my days so rewarding.”

She credits her success to the ability to understand and cater to different personalities.

“Everyone has different needs, and once you know how you can connect with them, it makes things easier.”

Dennise takes immense pride in the tight-knit community at Carter House, with its deep roots in Te Puke. It’s the homely atmosphere and genuine warmth of the people that sets Carter House apart, she says - so much so that some of the older staff have returned as residents.

For Dennise, Carter House is more than just a workplace.

“Carter House is a huge part of the local community. It feels like home, and a second family to me.”

Over the years, Dennise has seen a transformation in caregiving.

“When I first started, it was a very physical job, and I can’t believe my back still works. Now we have equipment to help.”

Proud of her own personal growth journey, from overcoming shyness to embracing new technology, Dennise’s experience is a prime example of the continuous learning and adaptability that comes with caregiving today.

“I used to be scared of computers, but my manager said she’d show me how it’s done, and now I love using the tablet for work!”

Balancing the emotional side of her work, Dennise finds time for herself in simple pleasures, such as taking her dog for a walk or enjoying a visit to the beach with her boogie board.

Her advice to those considering caregiving is, it’s all about compassion.

“Caregiving is hard at times, but it is so very rewarding. A lot of people see it as just a job, but to be successful you have to have genuine compassion for people. We are lucky to do this for our residents.”

Dennise’s aspirations for the future are straightforward.

“As long as I’m enjoying what I’m doing, I’ll keep coming back,” she says.



