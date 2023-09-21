Luke William Belmont (left), Maru Michael Wright and Adrian John Rewiri are on trial for murder in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

An innocent man became the victim of the Mongrel Mob’s thirst for revenge.

This was the case made by the Crown prosecution in the High Court at Rotorua today as three members of the gang stand trial for the murder of 52-year-old David Kuka.

Kuka was shot twice in what police described as “execution style” on the evening of February 11, 2018, in Tauranga’s Gate Pā suburb.

The police investigation into his death, Operation Ubertas, eventually led to the arrests of four men.

One of those men, Dane Mark Pukepuke, has admitted his role in Kuka’s murder, but the trial of the remaining defendants is nearing the end of its third week.

Luke William Belmont, Maru Puriri Michael Wright and Adrian John Rewiri have all pleaded not guilty to murder, with Rewiri also denying an alternative charge of being an accessory after the fact.

In his closing address to the jury, Crown prosecutor Richard Jenson said there could be “no doubt” Pukepuke was “not acting alone”.

“The three defendants each knowingly played their part in the death of Mr Kuka,” Jenson said.

“When you consider the evidence against the backdrop of the gang hierarchy sitting behind those involved it is impossible to conclude that Mr Pukepuke was simply a lone wolf who drove from Rotorua, committed a murder and drove back.

“This murder would not have happened without these three defendants.”

Jenson said Belmont, captain of the Notorious central North Island chapter of the Mongrel Mob, was determined to avenge the death of Lance Wayne Waite, who was shot dead at the same address by a small-time drug dealer six weeks earlier.

“Mr Belmont was at this time determined to make his mark on the Mongrel Mob scene.”

David Kuka, 52, was shot twice on the evening of February 11, 2018, in the suburb of Gate Pā.

Jenson said Belmont was the man who obtained the list of those who were to be killed.

“He obtained the firearm and then he was the mobster who organised the vehicle which would be used in the murder.”

Jenson said Belmont then travelled with Pukepuke to make sure “the job was done”.

“Mr Pukepuke is clearly loyal to Mr Belmont and he defers to him.”

Jenson said Belmont took a “central role” in Kuka’s murder, “even if he did not pull the trigger”.

“For their part, Mr Rewiri and Mr Wright sourced the vehicle used in the murder. More importantly, they knew it was going to be used for that purpose.”

Jenson said the conduct of Rewiri - captain of the Mongrel Mob’s Aotearoa chapter in the Bay of Plenty - showed on the night of the murder that he knew what was happening.

“The fact that he knew what was happening explains his agitated state as he awaited the return of the vehicle from the murder that he knew was being committed.”

Jenson said Rewiri also arranged for the vehicle to be scrapped after the crime.

“He was scrapping that vehicle for obvious reasons, to dispose of the evidence.”

Jenson said Wright was part of the convoy that drove to the murder and was the “perfect man” to have “waiting in the wings” due to his local connections in the area where the murder took place.

“He is the messenger telling others what had gone down just hours before, messages he could only have delivered if he was part of what had happened.”

Jenson said Kuka was an innocent man who became caught up in the Mongrel Mob’s desire for retribution in the wake of the killing of Lance Waite.

“For [Kuka], the 11th of February might have seemed like an ordinary day. He would have had no idea, no comprehension, as to the forces, vehicles and people assembling effectively against him.”

While the principal culprit in Kuka’s murder has pleaded guilty, Jenson said, it was just as important to consider the roles played by Belmont, Rewiri and Wright.

“Their central role is in many ways just as significant, if not more significant as Mr Pukepuke’s role in ultimately firing the shots.”

The trial before Justice Graham Lang and a jury of 11 women and one man began on September 4 and was expected to take six weeks.

There were 15 people in the public gallery as Jenson gave his closing remarks.

Defence counsel are expected to give their closing statements tomorrow.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.