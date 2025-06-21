Dan Allen-Gordon reckons he’ll never step away from helping youth. Photo / Brydie Thompson

In 2005, Kiwi Can became part of the national Graeme Dingle Foundation, opening up access to more resources, programme development, and robust research and evaluation frameworks.

In 2009, Allen-Gordon transitioned from a governance role to general manager when a local college requested the more intensive Project K for its students. Since then, he has led both the regional foundation and the Project K initiative, which focuses on building confidence, life skills and resilience in teens through wilderness experiences, community service and long-term mentoring.

Now, after nearly two decades in that dual role, Allen-Gordon is taking a step back – but he is not stepping away.

“I’ve decided to slow down a bit, but I’ll still be delivering Project K, such is my passion for transformation that we create through that programme.”

Under Allen-Gordon’s leadership, the foundation has raised more than $14 million and reached more than 55,000 young people in the Western Bay alone.

Research shows for every $1 invested in the foundation’s youth development programmes, there is a $10.50 return to the New Zealand economy.

But for Allen-Gordon, the true reward lies in the individual transformations.

“I still have strong connections with Project K kids from 17 years ago who are now in their 30s – some are in the police, engineering, law, or doing their master’s degrees. They’ve gone on to do amazing things.”

Under Dan Allen-Gordon’s leadership, more than 55,000 young people in the Western Bay have been reached. Photo / Brydie Thompson

He also watched many of them return as mentors, inspired to give back after their own transformative journeys.

“One young person who went through Project K went on to study psychology and now works in child mental health and addictions. They had some similar stuff going on as a child,” he said. “They just need someone to believe in them and not judge them.”

The Project K programme begins with a three-week wilderness expedition – no phones, no distractions – fostering resilience and peer bonding as participants cover up to 200km on foot and by kayak. It is followed by a community challenge, giving back to the community, and a year of mentoring, all aimed at building confidence, purpose, and leadership.

“When they have that support and we show them there are other ways that they could do things, then they can just excel and grow.”

He has even been invited to MC weddings and attend birthdays of former participants, including a 21st for a young man who now runs a thriving, community-focused barbershop. One graduate received a Prime Minister’s award at Parliament; another was named New Zealander of the Year Local Hero for her work in mental health.

“These stories happen all the time,” Allen-Gordon said. “There’s a highlight every week.”

In 2024, Allen-Gordon was awarded the Companion of the King’s Service Order for his contributions to youth and charitable governance – an honour he calls “humbling”.

Despite the accolades, he acknowledges the growing challenges charities face.

“Last year was the toughest I’ve seen in 25 years for NGOs in New Zealand. We had to reduce slightly, which meant about 45 fewer young people in our programmes, but we’re still reaching more than 3700,” he said.

“We’re not out of the woods, but we’re holding our own thanks to a passionate team.”

Dan Allen-Gordon’s life passion of helping youth has been aided greatly by the Graeme Dingle Foundation. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Today, the local team has grown to 17, delivering about 160,000 attendance hours of youth development programming annually.

Allen-Gordon will be supporting the transition to a new general manager and continuing to lead Project K as a part-time co-ordinator.

“I’ll probably be doing Project K for the rest of my life,” he said. “I might even help develop the programme further.”

His vision is to double the number of youth reached in the Western Bay, acknowledging that the need remains significant.

“There are excellent organisations like Youth Development Trust doing great work, but between us, we can’t reach everyone. The public can help – by donating, mentoring, or fundraising.”

Those looking to support the foundation or get involved, Allen-Gordon asks anyone who wants to help see young lives transformed to email him at: dan.allen-gordon@dinglefoundation.org.nz or phone 021 992 613.