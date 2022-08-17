Lynda Cotter and Glennis Sims remind people to keep an eye out for collectors on Daffodil Day. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

For some, daffodils indicate the coming of springtime.

For many, they mean much more.

Cancer organisations around the world use the daffodil as a symbol of hope for all people affected by cancer.

Daffodil Day in New Zealand is August 26, and it's the day you'll see volunteers on the street armed with daffodils to sell and raise money for the society.

Katikati's Glennis Sims has been volunteering for the Cancer Society for more than 10 years and has been the local co-ordinator for the past five years. In Katikati, there are about 40 people who have put their hand up to volunteer on the day.

Glennis has been a volunteer driver too – ensuring people get to vital cancer treatments when they're going through a tough time. Helping the society is a passion for Glennis and a cause close to her heart — her sister survived cancer three times and underwent a double mastectomy.

There will be collection points outside ANZ, Countdown, Subway, The Busy Baker and Talisman Hotel. Katikati College students are helping too, Glennis says.

Keep an eye out for the street collectors on Friday next week and help out by purchasing daffodils, or by donation.

Daffodil Day

Daffodil Day is the Cancer Society's largest annual fundraiser.

Nurse Penny Parsons says it is "vitally important" because it helps fund the work she and others do. Penny leads a team of eight nurses working in communities across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

Between them, they answered the call for help more than 8000 times over the past year – visiting people with cancer in their homes, delivering meals, providing phone follow-ups and hosting support and walking groups.

"A cancer diagnosis is life-changing for people and their families," Penny says.

"There's a lot of uncertainty – and for some there is fear. Having a nurse who can demystify some of the process and talk with them about what to expect can help put them at ease."

For some families, it's practical assistance that is needed most. Fundraising from Daffodil Day ensures Cancer Society services like support from nurses, meals, transport to treatment and accommodation remain free for people with cancer.

Donations can be made online at www.daffodilday.org.nz, at any ANZ branch during August or of course, when you see a street collector on August 26.