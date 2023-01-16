Cyclone Hale’s remnants leave behind sinking feeling

Floodwaters from ex-cyclone Hale swamped a road in Kauaeranga Valley in the Coromandel. Photo / Ninette Birck

Ex-cyclone Hale swept through the east coast of the North Island last Monday night and lingered in the area through to Wednesday, with the storm causing widespread damage and dumping record levels of rain in the Coromandel.

According to the regional monitoring network, Waikato Regional Council, the Coromandel received 800 millimetres of rain from January 1 to January 11 - a new record.

On their website, Thames-Coromandel District Council (TCDC) said Hale had “left significant damage along the east coast, especially between Cooks Beach and Matarangi. Our council’s staff and contractors have done an initial assessment, and we’ve already started urgent repairs and clean-up. We need to prioritise what gets fixed, and when.”

“While no exact cost figures are confirmed yet, we expect the bill to repair the coastal areas from ex-cyclone Hale will run into ‘serious’ six-figure [numbers]. We’ve already made a start removing debris, and fixing and fencing off infrastructure and assets along the coast that pose health and safety risks or have been damaged and are unsafe to use.”

“All roads in Thames-Coromandel have been reopened, with no communities isolated. Several roads have stop-go traffic management in place or temporary speed restrictions. Great care is advised on all roads. Further tree falls and slips can occur due to waterlogged ground.”

“Our staff and contractors will still be on the local roads clearing debris and repairing damage for some time, and some areas may still suffer damage as the soils move while drying out,” added the TCDC.

Meanwhile, the sheer amount of water brought by ex-cyclone Hale has impacted infrastructure in Whangamatā - with Ti Toki Golf Course now underwater and a sinkhole appearing on a small section of Papanui Road.

Whangamatā Golf Course on Wednesday, January 11 after Cyclone Hale. Photo / Lynley Ward

The affected area, opposite 213 Papanui Road, has been marked with cones, and the road was closed between Ruru St and Gillian St. TCDC said on January 16 that the hole appeared to be caused by material being washed away beneath the road surface through an over-capacity stormwater pipe. Preliminary investigations indicated the small sinkhole was not significant. However, the area opposite was made safe and traffic was stopped as a precaution in case it proved larger than predicted.

More detailed investigations were planned at the time of going to press.

Two local men spoken with by the HC Post said “it must have appeared overnight”, as the road’s condition was normal the previous evening.

The sinkhole is thought to be the result of a swelling of groundwater in the town.

Additional reporting by Kiri Gillespie.