The forecast rain and winds are expected to hit New Zealand at midday on Tuesday as Cyclone Hale approaches the North Island. Photo / MetService

The forecast rain and winds are expected to hit New Zealand at midday on Tuesday as Cyclone Hale approaches the North Island. Photo / MetService

Predicted swells of up to nearly 2.5 metres, gale-force winds and strong sea surges from Cyclone Hale have prompted Bay of Plenty lifeguards to warn that sea conditions today will be “too dangerous” for rescues.

Cyclone Hale was due to hit the northeastern part of the North Island last night, with people warned to seek secure shelter, avoid unnecessary travel, and brace for potential flooding - including power cuts in Coromandel areas. The storm was expected to pummel the area with gale-force winds at times and heavy downpours.

Sea conditions at Bay of Plenty beaches were expected to double in size and intensity at high tide at 10.43am.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council advised people to secure trampolines and branches or firewood that could become missiles in strong winds.

The Rotorua Lakes Council warned of possible heavy rainfall and suggested people drive even more cautiously than usual and Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group advised people to make sure they have up-to-date information before they travel.

Eastern Bay of Plenty surf lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said the intensity of the impending storm, which was expected to be “short and sharp” before it dissipated, should not be underestimated.

“I expected the Bay of Plenty to be hit hard as we know from previous incidents that strong surges which come up the beach are strong enough to knock people off their feet and suck them out to sea pretty fast,” he said.

Gibbons-Campbell said the size of the swell was 1m to 1.5m and expected that once the cyclone struck, it would double in size to almost 2.5m with “really rough sea conditions, very strong onshore winds and heavy downpours”.

“We’re urging people not to visit our beaches to see the large waves, and [to] stay out of the water. Strong surges are expected along our entire coastline. So it’s crucial all beachgoers heed our warnings and we definitely don’t want any thrillseekers out riding big waves,” he said.

“Our lifeguards will still be on patrol to remind people of the dangerous conditions and we’ll also have our red patrol no-swimming signs out. But given the size of the waves, the swell and the strong surges we’re expecting, if anyone ignores our advice it will be too dangerous for our lifeguards to come to their rescue.”

People in the surf between Tay St and Omanu Beach. Photo / Mead Norton

Gibbons-Campbell said it was possible the lifeguards would not be able to continue all their roaming patrols at high tide as the storm could see parts of the beach cut off, which was what happened last month during king tide-like sea conditions.

“Some people may say we’re just talking up the intensity of the storm but even over the last month we have had some really intense and messy sea conditions and that is expected to intensify in the coming days,” he said.

“And there also has been a lot of coastal erosion, particularly at Whangamatā, where I expect they have got a lot of sand missing from the beach.”

Lifeguards have already been inundated with people needing help, with a string of rescues in recent days. On Sunday , there were 13 people rescued in the eastern region, and another two swimmers were assisted back to shore. This included eight people rescued at Mount Maunganui and two 30-year-old men swimming at Waimama Bay, north of Whiritoa, while two teenage swimmers were also rescued at Whiritoa while swimming 600m from a flagged patrol area.

In Coromandel, Island View lifeguards also rescued a woman sucked out to sea in a rip, and two swimmers caught in a flash rip at Pāuanui were assisted back to shore.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, with torrential downpours expected this afternoon, bringing with it the threat of flooding and slips.

A heavy rain warning was again in force for 25 hours for the Coromandel Peninsula from 8pm yesterday, with 100mm to 150mm of rain expected and peak rates of 10 to 20mm of rain an hour this afternoon and evening.

People have been warned to take shelter and to be prepared to “ride out” Hale for 24 hours.

Strong wind watches are in place for 22 hours in Auckland (excluding Great Barrier Island) and also Waikato in the lee of the Kaimai Range from 3am today, with easterly winds that may approach severe gales at times. There were also strong wind watches for Coromandel and Great Barrier Island for 13 hours from 9am Tuesday.

The MetService said driving conditions may be hazardous and urged people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings and stay alert to bulletins from local authorities.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency asked people to avoid unnecessary travel until Wednesday morning.

Here's a snapshot of the forecast rain, pressure and wind at Noon tomorrow (Tuesday) as Cyclone Hale approaches the North Island https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^PL pic.twitter.com/dyNLnfIPmz — MetService (@MetService) January 8, 2023

Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley said Gibbons-Campbell’s safety message to stay out of the water was “absolutely right”.

“People need to treat these warnings very seriously and not put their own life nor the lives of other people in danger,” Tolley said.

“Things can change very quickly and that is why our council and our civil defence staff are keeping a close watch on the cyclone’s movements.”

Former tropical Cyclone Hale is tracking to make a direct hit on the North Island. Image / MetService

The Whakatāne District Council advised residents to be prepared by tying down loose things, ensuring gutters were clear and avoiding travel unless absolutely necessary. It was also a good idea to stay out of the water, the council said.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group public information manager Lisa Glass said yesterday: “We can definitely expect some more rubbish weather, but at this stage, there are no weather warnings in place for the Bay of Plenty.

“Our advice is for people to make sure they have up-to-date information before they travel. And check Waka Kotahi and council websites, keep an eye on the weather forecast and other relevant advice like the marine forecasts, and take all the normal precautions around the home like moving or securing things that might get damaged or blown away in wind and rain.”