MetService severe weather: January 11th

Rogue waves and big surges reaching sand dunes could endanger beachgoers after Cyclone Hale, Surf Lifesaving NZ warns.

Eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell is urging people to stay off beaches again today due to the risk.

Gibbons-Campbell urged people to stay off the beaches and out of the water today because of the high risk of rogue waves, which were strong enough to knock people over and drag them out to sea.

The Tay St lifeguard tower.

He said that about 9pm last night,the tides were about 3 metres in height and, according to some shore wave buoys, the swell at high tide was 8.8m.

“The big surges from the swells were coming right up against sand dunes, and the risk of rogue waves is extremely high.

“This is exactly why we’re urging people to stay off the beaches today and keep out of the water. And it wouldn’t take much for a surfer to get dumped by a strong wave and get stranded without their surfboard, and someone hit by a rogue wave and dragged out to sea.”

Damage at Waihī Beach.

Gibbons-Campbell said lifeguards could not do their normal roaming patrols in ATVs down to Tay St and Omanu to check on beachgoers today due to big wave surges reaching sand dunes. Conditions are expected to improve overnight, but Coromandel beaches are closed to swimmers.

Coromandel beaches were also expected to be closed to swimmers again for most of today, because of the large swells expected to reach 2m, the extension erosion, and the damage to wooden access tracks down to the beaches.

The swells had also led to extensive erosion and damage to beach access points at places such as Whangamatā, Whiritoa and Tairua.

He said there would be red ‘no swimming’ signs out today from Mount Maunganui through to Pāpāmoa due to the expected 1.5m to 1.8m swells and rough sea conditions.

Gibbons-Campbell also asked people to stay away from sand dunes due to the risk of collapse, and also from logs that were unstable.

”Although [it’s] tempting to dig a shelter/fort into the side – this is really dangerous, and small children can easily become trapped if the sand collapses.”

In a Facebook post, Tauranga City Council urged people to take extreme care when visiting coastal areas over the next few days.

“A combination of high tides, easterly winds and storm surges caused by ex-tropical Cyclone Hale have caused damage to sand dunes and pedestrian, emergency and disabled access to Mount Maunganui Beach near the cenotaph.”

It said organic waste, including logs, had washed ashore, and council contractors would clean these areas on Friday.

The council also closed access to Moturiki Island (Leisure Island) either side of high tide due to swells, said spaces and places manager Sarah Pearce.

Pearce urged people to take extra care if visiting, and said the council would assess the conditions again tomorrow and consider closing Mauao base track and Moturiki at high tide.

On Facebook, Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club said the cyclone had damaged the beach access points and dunes. Contractors were doing repair work.

The post said a team had gone to the club late last night to place sandbags around it.

It said there was a large amount of debris, including large logs in the sea, so it was not safe to swim.