Cyclone Gabrielle flooding damage inside the cordon alongside SH5, Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay. Photo / Neil Reid

We have been waiting for so long for summer to come. But now the sun is here, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of guilt as other parts of the country deal with a disaster.

The tragedy of Cyclone Gabrielle has hit especially hard in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne. At least 11 people have died, nine in those regions plus two volunteer firefighters at Muriwai, west of Auckland.

Many of us here in the Bay of Plenty will know someone who knows someone affected by the cyclone. Some may still be trying to reach loved ones, with 100 people listed yesterday as uncontactable, and 9000 forced to evacuate their homes.

My sister and her partner had to evacuate their home in Taradale, Napier, after the nearby Tutaekuri River burst its banks. They had just minutes to leave their home, wading in knee-high water and grabbing everything they could. Thankfully, she is safe, seeking refuge at her partner’s parents’ home which, like many places, has no power.

It can be hard to read the intermittent messages arriving from the only phone that seems to be working in the household, such as: “We are not sure how things are going to pan out the next few days if unable to get restored. Love you.”

At least we know they are okay.

Emergency teams have been working hard to hunt for missing people and rushing essential supplies to isolated communities.

In a time when one region is hurting, other regions need to step up and, already, there have been examples of the Bay of Plenty sending help to those in cyclone-ravaged communities.

The aero clubs in Tauranga and Rotorua have been flying in essential supplies to Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. A combined effort by Waiariki Women’s Refuge Rotorua, Rotorua Whakaora and the city’s aero club saw more than $100,000 worth of supplies flown in and $1000 donated by the Rotorua Trust.

Meanwhile, the Tauranga community donated 45 tonnes of supplies in three days for the local aero club’s aid mission.

Civil Defence organisation Emergency Management Bay of Plenty was sending eight of the 20 members of its team to the harder-hit regions to help in whatever way they can. Council workers and firefighters were also among those heading in to help relieve locals.

The New Zealand Defence Force had 600 members on the ground plus aircraft, helicopters, trucks and ships, and more coming.

National Emergency Management Agency acting emergency management director Roger Ball said the country could be proud of the amazing efforts and support from first responders.

For those who can, he said donations of money were the most effective way to offer support.

A joint appeal between NZME (publisher of the Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post and NZ Herald) and the Red Cross has raised more than $5 million for the latter’s disaster fund.

Every little bit helps.

For those of us safe in our own homes, it feels like the least we can do to help these regions get back on their feet.