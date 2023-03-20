Gogenerousity has fast-tracked its ‘pay-it-forward’ Shopify technology to provide urgent disaster relief.

Tauranga-based start-up software company GoGenerosity has launched its world-first ‘pay-it-forward’ Shopify app to provide funds for disaster relief to people in the Coromandel, and other areas, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

GoGenerosity was founded in 2020 by Rohan McClosky who was running hospitality businesses during Covid. Looking for a way to help the community with the assistance of loyal customers during tough times materialised into a pay-it-forward scheme focussed on restaurant food.

That idea has since evolved into a Software as a Service (SaaS) model helping over 200,000 people amplifying the work of charities and businesses and enabling retailers and customers to play a part in the shopping experience.

GoGenerosity gives customers and businesses the opportunity to be generous in small amounts at every purchase point. The app is an extension of GoGenerosity’s existing offering, allowing customers to direct funds to charities specialising in cyclone relief.

The team made the call to launch their Shopify app four months earlier than planned to provide immediate assistance to those impacted by the weather events. Kiwi businesses currently using the disaster relief app include Nothing Naughty, Flight Coffee, and The Meat Box.

The app connects with a business’ Shopify sites-and with the click of a button at the online point of purchase, customers can quickly, easily and safely make a donation that goes to the Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, and Federated Farmers.

The decision to launch the app earlier than planned has already paid dividends with more than $1800 in donations raised on the back of no promotion.

McCloskey said the uptake has “been consistent and amazing” after their alpha release at the end of January. On March 7, the beta version was released in response, before the full public app is launched in July. He now aims to direct the financial goodwill towards hard-hit areas in Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and other affected regions via their affiliated charities and community groups.

“The GoGenerosity team was heartbroken to see the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. We knew we had the app in the works, and that if we could launch it quickly, we could make a real difference, so we made the call to go early,” said McCloskey. “Kiwis are renowned for their generosity, and even with the rising cost of living they want to help others in need. We’re thrilled with the results so far, with one in 13 customers choosing to pay it forward.”

Concerns about the final destination of donated money and transparency over the percentage directed to a cause can put some people off getting involved in pay-it-forward schemes, but McCloskey said GoGenerosity “takes no commission”.

Via a generosity hub, consumers can track the good their donation is doing. “We will also be sharing stories back to consumers, so they feel confident about where their money is going. One hundred per cent of every pay-it-forward donation goes straight to creating goods or services for local charities aiding affected areas.”

While the release of the Shopify app was brought forward to facilitate New Zealand cyclone relief, McCloskey and his team have further plans to roll out the technology to facilitate other donation drives across the globe.

“In the context of disaster relief, this technology can be deployed anywhere in the world at short notice. We see it as a solution that provides consumers and businesses with a method to provide relief to vulnerable communities impacted by disasters as they arise. At scale, significant funds can be deployed quickly, via a small contribution from large numbers of people,” said McCloskey.

“The whole goal is to make donating easy.”

The app can be used on Shopify and Rocketspark platforms by select businesses. Businesses who want to help support the relief efforts through their eCommerce business can email hello@gogenerosity.com or visit GoGenerosity.com to book a demonstration.







