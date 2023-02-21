PM Chris Hipkins says communities may have to make some "tough calls about managed retreat" following the destruction from Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Herald

Tauranga’s former mayor is questioning why Civil Defence is discouraging people from donating items to people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

But the organisation says well-intentioned donation efforts can do more harm than good.

Tenby Powell was involved in a Tauranga Aero Club call for donations of essential items, which were flown to cyclone-stricken Wairoa and Ruatoria over the weekend.

Within three days, the Tauranga community donated more than 45 tonnes of goods.

Powell said the club had the means, ability, and desire to help by delivering the goods and having them distributed locally via a network created through the club’s connections.

In Powell’s view, the club’s involvement made sense and immediately helped people in need.

However, authorities have asked people to avoid donating items and encouraged people to donate financially instead if they could afford to.

Powell, who spent time helping with aid efforts in Ukraine with his group Kiwi K.A.R.E, questioned where the money would go and when it would be spent.

“People need help now, not in however many weeks’ time before that money is spent. People need toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other hygiene items today, not next month,” Powell said.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence was unable to respond directly to questions and Powell’s comments, but on its social media, Emergency Management communications adviser Lisa Glass reiterated the plea for people not to send donated goods.

“Sending food, clothes etc., it’s incredibly generous and incredibly well-intentioned, but donations are being intercepted by other people before we can get to them. They’re not getting to the right people. It’s really, really tricky logistically,” she said.

“What we are going to need now and going forward is money, so if you are able to donate to mayoral relief funds, the Red Cross, anything legitimate like that, that makes the biggest difference. This is going to be a really, really long-haul effort, and if you can’t afford to donate, just tai hoa [wait]. There will be opportunities down the line as well.”

On Civil Defence’s Facebook page, information also advised people against sending food, blankets and other donated goods.

“In the vast majority of cases, goods donated with the absolute best intentions end up being more of a hindrance than a help. Roads are impassable in many areas and, more importantly, teams on the ground just don’t have the facilities, time or people to sort through donations. This is always a big problem in emergencies.”

However, “if you are hearing calls for specific items in an affected area and are close by (for example, a local marae is asking the community for donations of bedding) and are able to make that specific donation right away, that’s all good, go ahead”.

The page also cautioned against random individuals asking for money and setting up Givealittle pages.

The page advised anyone wanting to help to offer financial support through mayoral relief funds.

“The focus now is on immediate basics such as food and shelter for affected communities. Rest assured, those who have been hard-hit will be looked after with those life-saving essentials. So, consider holding off your donation for now, as money will still be needed later on for smaller, local projects!”

Warrant Officer Class One Chaz Dewes has been on the ground in Wairoa, helping check on people and distributing goods.

He said while the donations had been warmly received, they were creating extra work and long days. The local community was working hard boxing and distributing items.

“The hardest part is, you don’t know what you are getting. We are at that point where people are quite comfortable with what they have. We are asking people, ‘What do you need’?”

Meanwhile, the Red Cross has launched the NZ Disaster fund to help with the response and recovery, providing essential supplies such as stretchers, blankets, bedding, and hygiene kits, and deploying satellite phones, generators, and other equipment. It can also help provide psychosocial support and practical help to those forced to leave their homes.

A joint appeal with Bay of Plenty Times and NZ Herald publisher NZME has already raised about $5 million for the fund.

It can also be used to help New Zealand communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from future emergencies and disasters.

If people want to and are in a position to, they can donate to the appeal via: redcross.org.nz/nz-disaster-fund.