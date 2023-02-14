Cyclone Gabrielle devastates parts of the North Island. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

A major effort continues in the Bay of Plenty today to clean up the mess left by ex-tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, which felled trees, blocked roads, closed schools and left thousands without power.

A tree fell on a home in Ngatai Rd and “significant” tree damage has forced one school to remain closed tomorrow.

According to MetService data, wind gusts started to pick up in Tauranga after midday yesterday and reached a peak around 9-10pm of 91km/h, before dropping after midnight.

In the 24 hours to 6am today, up to 160mm of rain fell in the Western Bay of Plenty and 100mm in Rotorua and Eastern Bay.

The forecast for tomorrow is for fine weather with strong winds, and all watches and warnings for the Bay have been lifted. A strong wind warning remained in place for the hard-hit Coromandel.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council reported waves had reached heights of 6.8 metres in places during the storm, and lakes in the region rose 50mm to 100mm.

In response to what he called an “unprecedented weather event”, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty signed a declaration of a state of national emergency at 8.43am.

It applied to regions that had declared a regional state of emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay, with the Tararua District later added.

“This declaration will enable the Government to support the affected regions, provide additional resources as they are needed, and help set the priorities across the country for the response,” McAnulty said.

A slip on Matarangi Rd on the Coromandel.

Power outages

Powerco head of operations Caz Haydon said at 4.30pm today that 3495 customers in the Bay of Plenty were still without power, and 7427 in Coromandel.

He said it had made some progress reconnecting people, with the peak 47,000 affected across its network down to 19,040, but accessing fault sites was a challenge.

In Coromandel, attempts to assess faults using a helicopter in Tairua became too hazardous because of high winds.

“With the storm moving away and conditions easing from Wednesday, we’re optimistic we can make good progress in getting the power back on.

”Unfortunately in the interim, Powerco expects many customers currently without power will remain disconnected overnight.”

Fallen trees cause disruptions

A tree believed to be more than 100 years old at Yatton Park was uprooted in the storm. Ash Macrae, who lived nearby, said her wife heard what sounded like a “crack of thunder then the whole house was shaking”.

“We thought we were going to lose the house,” she said. She was surprised when the home got through the storm apparently unscathed.

The large tree fell away from the houses on the edge of the park, about 15m from where it was rooted.

A fallen tree in Yatton Park. Photo / Cira Olivier

The council estimated 30 trees had fallen in the city, including on Botanical, Cameron, Devonport, Ngatai and Waihi Rds.

Fallen trees led to the closure of multiple parks and tracks, including all tracks on Mauao. Tauranga Golf Course would be closed for two days because of the number of trees down.

Tutarawānanga - Yatton Park, McLaren Falls, Fergusson Park, Kulim Park, Beach Road Reserve, Omanu Beach carpark, Pāpāmoa Domain, Taylor Reserve Carpark, Harrisons Cut Beach Accessway, and Waikareao Estuary Walkway from Maxwells Rd to Coach Dr were all closed.

Council commissioner Anne Tolley praised the work of those involved in the response and clean-up.

“We are grateful that things aren’t worse here and that our infrastructure has held up well.”

Residents were asked to continue to conserve water.

Evacuations

Hundreds of people across the Bay of Plenty were forced to evacuate from their homes as the storm raged.

Pukehina, Waihi Beach, Athenree and Maketu residents were told before midnight they may be forced to evacuate if the storm worsened.

No one needed to use the evacuation centre at Trustpower Baypark.

Avalon Mikaere, who manned the Whetu Marae evacuation centre overnight, said nobody came in seeking support.

“I’m feeling very pleased because it means everybody is safe.”

Highway updates

As of 4pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported SH29 in the lower Kaimais had reopened, as had SH33. However road closures were still in place on SH30, SH2 (Karangahake Gorge and Matata Straights) and SH35 from Hicks Bay to Gisborne.

SH35 between Ōpōtiki and Hicks Bay was open for essential travel only.

UPDATE 3:05PM -SH1 Rangipo to Waiouru (Desert Rd) is now OPEN again. ^TP https://t.co/B6DXzlHUpo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 14, 2023

Schools

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Te Tai Whenua (central) Jocelyn Mikaere said 75 schools and kura were closed in the Bay of Plenty/Waikariki region, affecting around 25,600 students.

There were also 122 early childhood education providers that had shut. She said schools and early learning services were not required to inform the Ministry if they had closed.

Tauranga Boys’ School principal Andrew Turner said the school had “suffered significant tree damage from the cyclone” and would remain closed tomorrow to allow time for repairs.

“[Tree damage] has compromised the health and safety of the school site.”

Cyclone impacts deliveries

No Bay of Plenty Times papers made it to Tauranga or Mount Maunganui on Tuesday morning because of blocked roads. All subscribers will be credited automatically and NZME apologises for the disruption.

What is a state of emergency?

The Bay of Plenty was under a regional state of emergency but this morning a national state of emergency has been declared by the Government in response to the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

This covered the regions across New Zealand that have declared regional states of emergency.

This declaration did not affect what was already under way in the Bay, but allowed response teams the ability to move national resources across the country to help those areas that have been most affected.

This declaration enabled the Government to support regions that have been most affected and set priorities across the country for the response.