Locals are picking through the remains of homes and vehicles destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle in Esk Valley. Video / Neil Reid

A cargo ship captain has admitted he put the vessel and those onboard in danger during Cyclone Gabrielle when he steered into shallower waters off Hawke’s Bay en route to the Port of Tauranga.

The incident happened on February 14, the day a State of Emergency was declared as the cyclone devastated the Hawke’s Bay region.

Ship captain Yongyu Li appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Monday via an audio-visual link from China and pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a ship in a manner causing unnecessary danger or risk.

The charge under Section 65 of the Maritime Transport Act 1994 has a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison or a $10,000 fine.

According to the Maritime New Zealand summary of facts obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times, Li has been a ship captain for two years and a first mate for 10 years before that.

On February 14, he was captaining 19.8-tonne cargo vessel Spinnaker SW, which operates under the Panama flag, from Mahia to the Port of Tauranga.

The weather was particularly bad due to Cyclone Gabrielle hitting New Zealand.

Before departing Mahia, Li made a voyage plan to go around Portland Island at a safe distance.

The defendant’s company’s safety management system defined heavy weather conditions as wind speeds on the Beaufort scale of force seven or more and significant waves of four metres or more.

The vessel’s maximum draft - the minimum depth of water it could safely navigate - was 8.8m.

His employer’s policy was that the under-keel clearance should not be less than 10 per cent of the vessel’s maximum draft in confined waters and during port approaches. In open waters, the minimum was 20 per cent.

Li was on the ship’s bridge between 11.30am and 12.30pm when the vessel neared Portland Island.

The wind force was at level seven and the 6-7m swell caused the vessel to roll. He made a decision to steer closer to land in order to slow the rolling motion but did not do a formal appraisal of his deviation from the original voyage plan.

The ship entered shallower water with a depth of 11.3m about 2.28 kilometres from the island.

There were also two spots with depths of 9m and 10m on its port side.

At 2.03km from the island and 666m from a 9.4m shallow spot, Li turned the ship 120 degrees.

This put the Spinnaker SW about 748m from the 10m-deep shallows and 2.38km from the island.

Maritime New Zealand said by taking this path, Li risked the vessel hitting the ocean floor.

The vessel became exposed to sea and swell motions, with insufficient draft and under-keel clearance, and also came within about 800m of the shoal ground.

“This placed the vessel, and any people on board, in unnecessary danger or risk,” the summary said.

Li told a Maritime New Zealand investigator he chose to take the vessel into shallow waters because the wind was “too strong” and he wanted to avoid the ship rolling from left to right and shaking.

He admitted he did not undertake a pre-calculation of the risk before heading towards land but instead had relied on “his experience and observations”. He said he knew he was breaching his employer’s policy.

Asked why he chose to take the ship out in such bad weather, the defendant said he wanted to do the “loading”, meaning to unload the vessel in Tauranga.

Li told the investigator he would not offend in this way again.

The summary did not say how many people were on board the ship.

In court, Li was assisted by a Chinese interpreter who translated the court proceedings back to him and she also confirmed his guilty plea to the charge.

His lawyer Tom Lynskey and Maritime New Zealand lawyers Frances Rhodes and Suzanne Trounson agreed that sentencing should take place in the Wellington District Court on July 19 to enable them to appear in person.

Judge Melinda Mason convicted Li on the charge and remanded him to appear for sentencing by audio-visual link on that date.



