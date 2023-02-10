The position of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle at 9am on Friday as it tracks towards NZ. Photo / earth.nullschool.net

The position of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle at 9am on Friday as it tracks towards NZ. Photo / earth.nullschool.net

A “lethal combination” of strong wind and heavy rain is set to lash the Bay of Plenty region, with flooding, power outages and downed trees expected in the coming days.

Residents are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel, to clear drains and gutters, tie down loose items outdoors, avoid beaches and have an emergency kit ready in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the cyclone would hit the Bay of Plenty late on Sunday and would likely continue into Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong gales, easterly winds and heavy rain.

Miller said the region could “easily” see between 100 to 150mm of rain during this time and there was “definitely” a risk of flooding.

“With that strong wind and heavy rain, it’s a bit of a lethal combination ... we’re likely to see trees toppling over and power outages with this system.

“It is a weather feature that people really should be taking seriously and planning for, having an emergency kit ready.”

NIWA meteorologist Dr Richard Turner said the heaviest rain would be on Monday, but with soils already over-saturated or near-saturated, it could cause flooding and landslides.

Gusts on Monday would be around 80 to 100km/h, with the strongest winds in exposed places and on the coast.

Fire and Emergency NZ Bay of Plenty group manager Brendon Grylls said it was calling extra crews so it was “fully prepared”.

Some Rotorua staff were highly qualified in water rescues so it was making sure they were available and had the appropriate equipment, he said.

Grylls advised people to “take action” before the storm.

“That includes tying down loose items in your backyards and around your property, especially trampolines [and] outdoor furniture.

“Clean out your spouting, check for loose roofing iron, that reduces the amount of flooding calls that we receive.”

Once the storm hit, Grylls asked people to reduce their amount of travel.

“That reduces your risk of being trapped by flood water or fallen trees or power lines.”

“Our biggest request is once the storm begins is to please help us to get to the people who need us most and that means utilising the 111 system only if life is at risk.”

Bay of Plenty emergency management duty controller Mark Crowe. Photo / Mead Norton

Bay of Plenty emergency management duty controller Mark Crowe said it was uncertain at this stage when the effects of the cyclone will reach the region and its intensity.

“However the community should be prepared in case of severe weather – particularly increased rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges and swells along the coast.

“The region experienced a lot of heavy rain in last week’s weather event, meaning there’s already saturated soils and disturbed debris. Because of this, there is a heightened risk that when the effects of the cyclone reach the Bay of Plenty, people and property will be at risk.”

Tauranga mother Linda Candy, whose home flooded during the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods, hoped no other families would have to go through the same thing with Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It’s quite heartbreaking and it’s quite hard on the kids as well ... there’s just so much loss.”

Candy said three truckloads and a trailer load of items had been taken to the dump from her Tauriko rental. This included her washing machine, beds, drawers, clothes, couches, bookshelves, and microwave. She will be moving into a new rental in Brookfield with her three children soon.

As of Friday morning, the Givealittle page had raised nearly $30,000. She was “really grateful” for the support.

Matua resident Charmaigne Connell said she and her daughter had prepared a “getaway bag” after the recent earthquakes and flooding.

They had packed instant food, bottled water, a light raincoat and track pants, she said.

“Normally before Christmas you expect it to be quite unsettled but usually after Christmas, it’s pretty safe. So it’s been a bit of a shock.”

Otūmoetai resident Helaena Ranson, 20, said she was a little bit worried about the cyclone but felt “quite lucky” that she lived on a hill.

“There’s not much you can do when it comes to weather except for make sure your house is safe and know where people you love are.”

Glenholme resident Shar Smith. Photo / Maryana Garcia

In Rotorua, Glenholme resident Shar Smith said as far as she was concerned, New Zealand hadn’t had a summer.

”I feel sorry for the ones who’ve been hit already [by the rain].

”They’re going to get hit again.”

Rotorua resident Shaminder Kaur said she was worried about the cyclone.

”It’s been the wettest summer I’ve ever seen in New Zealand.

”The cyclone could affect everything. It will affect people’s lives, socially, physically and financially.”

Eastern Region Surf Life Saving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell is asking people to stay off the beaches. Photo / Mead Norton

Eastern Region Surf Life Saving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said it was preparing for a “storm surge”.

“It’s essentially water moving towards the coast - it’s not like a wave - and it’s constant.

“We’re also going to have a high tide at midday across Monday, Tuesday [and] Wednesday so it’s all culminating into potentially some pretty big coastal erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.

“Our biggest message is to stay off the beaches completely.”

Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson advised to stock up with enough supplies for three days, including medication.

For those who thought they may be at risk of flooding, Watson recommended moving pets to a safe place and moving valuable and dangerous items as high above the floor as possible.

Tauranga City Council Civil Defence duty controller Nigel McGlone said its top priority was keeping communities safe and it was ready to respond to any issues.

Information on where to buy sandbags was on the council’s website.

Rotorua Lakes Council environmental and infrastructure solutions deputy chief executive Stavros Michael said it was making the usual preparations ahead of potentially significant weather events.

“This includes checking critical stormwater inlets to make sure they are clear, ensuring wastewater treatment storage ponds are as empty as possible and plant systems (including back-up provisions) are operating.”

Residents who lived near waterways should be vigilant about water levels and be prepared to evacuate. Council would be available to assist with evacuation if needed.

An Insurance Council of New Zealand media release said phone lines would be busy and claims would be best made online.

“If you can’t stay in your home, or are otherwise experiencing vulnerability, do not hesitate to call your insurer. For those with home or contents insurance, including renters, temporary accommodation benefits are typically available.

“If your property was damaged in the last fortnight’s climate event but now has additional damage, be sure to record the new damage and report that to your insurer.”