Cyclists raise alarm over deteriorating condition of Whakatāne bridge

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Allan and Ann Whyte frequently cycle across the Landing Road Bridge and say it is not up to safety standards. Photo / Diane McCarthy

A Whakatāne bridge’s handrails look so rusty that they could collapse if someone falls against them, cyclists who regularly ride the route say.

Bolts are not tightened on the Landing Road Bridge, large holes can be seen in the footpath and sections of safety fencing were missing for several weeks.

