Police were notified of the incident at 8.50am this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and cyclist at the Ōropi Rd/SH29 roundabout at 8.50am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the scene with one ambulance.

“A person was assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.”

A police spokesperson said they also responded to the crash.