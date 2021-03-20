Cyclist dies in Te Puna after sudden medical event

A cyclist has died after a sudden death in Te Puna on March 21. Photo / File

A cyclist has died in Te Puna after suffering from a medical event today.

A police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times that police were notified there had been a sudden death in Borrel Rd, Te Puna at about 12.25 pm.

The initial report was that the cyclist had suffered some kind of medical event and the person had died at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

St John ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel also attended.

The police spokeswoman said no further information about the death was available.

A 111 call was received by NZ Fire and Emergency New Zealand at about 11.54 pm.

More details to follow.