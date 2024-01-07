Te Puke bowler Ben Vyver’s efforts brought little reward in the Bay of Plenty Cup final.

Hosts Te Puke had no answer for Mount Maunganui in the Bay of Plenty Cup final at the weekend.

Mount Maunganui used the tried and true two-day cricket formula of batting all day on day one then a quick visit to the crease on day two, before declaring at 265 for nine.

Mount Maunganui had been invited to bat first after losing the toss.

They were facing an uphill struggle at three down with 40 runs on the board, but veteran Mount batsman Peter Drysdale and skipper Ben Pomare came together to put on a 107-run partnership, before Pomare was removed on 58.

The visitors were in a strong position at 211/8 at stumps on the opening day’s play after a short rain delay.

A quick 54 runs were added early on day two.

The hero of the Mount innings was Drysdale, who crafted his way to 114 from 222 balls, which included 12 fours. Drysdale, who has been at the furnace of finals cricket on many occasions, was patience personified as he calmly worked the ball around the field of play.

Iman Nahal (left), Cam Riley, Josh Earle, Mikaere Leef and Ben Roborgh celebrate Te Puke’s first wicket of the game.

The best of the home side’s bowlers were Sam Lund who took three wickets for 62 runs, and Tasman Carsons who took three for 90.

There was high expectation as the competition’s top qualifiers, Te Puke, went out to bat on Sunday but it quickly evaporated as wickets began to tumble. Batting at four, Josh Earle steeled himself to halt the Mount attack and dug in to post his team’s top score of 40 runs.

The carnage continued after the Earle dismissal, with Te Puke bowled out for only 84 with the last ball of the 49th over.

Former Northern Districts representative Tony Goodin showed he had lost none of his attacking ability with four wickets for 33 runs. Henry Conway took two vital wickets, with Ben Pomare taking two clean catches behind the stumps.

Mount Maunganui and Te Puke will have little time for reflection, with the Bay of Plenty Cricket big prize of the Versatile Williams Cup beginning on Saturday, with Te Puke hosting Tauranga Boys’ College.

Bayleys Bay of Plenty Cup final:

Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 265/9 dec (Peter Drysdale 114no, Ben Pomare 58; Sam Lund 3/62, Tasman Carsons 3/90)

Flying Mullet Te Puke 84 (Josh Earle 40; Tony Goodin 4/33)

Mount Maunganui won by first-innings points.



