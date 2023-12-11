Te Puke bowler Tasman Carsons returned the best bowling figures of the season on Saturday.

Te Puke bowler Tasman Carsons returned the best bowling figures of the season on Saturday.

Baywide cricket

Te Puke booked a place in the Bay of Plenty Cup final with one round remaining in the Cup qualifying competition after taking the maximum points on offer against Lake Taupō.

Tasman Carsons returned the best Baywide bowling figures of the season, with seven wickets for 27 runs, as the Taupō side were removed for 93. Te Puke stalwart Tai Bridgman-Raison guided his side home to a seven-wicket win with 44 runs.

Mount Maunganui never relinquished the pressure they applied from the opening ball of their clash with Geyser City at Blake Park.

None of the Rotorua visitors’ batters got into double figures. Their innings folded in the 22nd over with just 37 runs on the board. Bay of Plenty representative bowler Chris Atkinson was the principal destroyer with four wickets for 19 runs in the eight-wicket victory.

Cadets stayed in the hunt to take the post-section slot against Te Puke after getting past a spirited challenge from Pāpāmoa.

Cadets batsman Blayne Fraser took charge with a well-constructed innings of 82 not out as the hosts set Pāpāmoa a solid target of 218.

At 102 for the loss of four wickets, the visitors were in with a chance, before the Cadets bowlers tightened the screws to dismiss them 69 runs short of their target. Isaac White and Spencer Wills took four wickets apiece.

Last Thursday saw evening games in the Venture Developments T20 round. The most dramatic finish came in the Cadets v Te Puke encounter, where Te Puke’s Tasman Carsons smashed a six off the last ball of the game to snatch a dramatic one-run victory.

Bayleys Bay of Plenty Cup

Eves Realty Greerton 175/9 dec (Anish Desai 45, Stephen Nicholls 4/37, Jake Rowe 3/31) defeated Sandford Wall Lawyers Central Indians 162/9 (Jeff Simmons 38, Ben Holt 34, James Boyd 3/59, Loughie Keaney 3/18) Result: Winning draw

Generation Homes Lake Taupō 93 (Tasman Carsons 7/27) lost to Flying Mullet Te Puke 94/3 (Tai Bridgman-Raison 44) Result: Outright victory

Element IMF Cadets 218 (Blayne Fraser 82no, Andrew Mascall 60, Matthew Rees 5/56, Allan Arora 4/71) defeated Pāpāmoa 149 (Kade Smit 54, Spencer Wills 4/31, Isaac White 4/58) Result: Outright victory

Craigs Investment Partners Geyser City 37 (Chris Atkinson 4/19, Carl Brungar 3/6) lost to Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 41/2 Result: Outright victory

Tauranga Boys’ College the bye

Standings: Te Puke 108, Mount Maunganui 73. Cadets 70, Geyser City 65, Greerton 52, Central Indians 51, Pāpāmoa 46, Lake Taupō 44, Tauranga Boys’ College 25.

Venture Developments Baywide T20 — Round Eight

Pāpāmoa 168/4 (Keagan Bromilow 71no) lost to Craigs Invest Partners Tauranga Boys’ College (Scott Curtis 82no) 172/1, Craigs Investment Partners Geyser City 134/4 lost to Generation Homes Lake Taupō 135/1(Nafis Shaikh 58no), Element IMF Cadets 119 lost to Flying Mullet Te Puke 120/8, Eves Realty Greerton 127 lost to Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 130/2 (Matt Golding 50no) Central Indians the bye.

Points Table: Lake Taupō 45, Mount Maunganui 38, Greerton 33, Cadets 33, Te Puke 27, Central Indians 22, Tauranga Boys’ College 21, Pāpāmoa 13, Geyser City 11.



