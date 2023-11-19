Cricket: Te Puke beat Mount Maunganui in twilight T20

Co-captain Iman Nahal took one wicket.

There was no Baywide cricket over the weekend, but last Thursday, Te Puke hosted Mount Maunganui in the Venture Developments Baywide T20 competition.

Batting first, Mount Maunganui were 124 for five after their 20 overs.

Te Puke wicket-takers were co-captain Iman Nahal, Ben Vyver, Tasman Carsons and Michael Rowland (2).

Opening batsman Vyver started the reply with a hiss and a roar, scoring a quick 28 off 13 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

Te Puke chased down the Mount total, with Stephen Crossan and Mikaere Leef contributing 31 not out and 26 not out respectively.

Elsewhere in the twilight round, Generation Homes Lake Taupō, who currently sit at the top of the standings, posted a big 61-run win over Sanford Wall Lawyers Central Indians. The Taupō team reached 147 for seven wickets, with Archie Harrison leading the way with an unbeaten 55.

Central Indians folded for just 86, with Archie Harrison and Zach Forster returning identical figures of three wickets for 15 runs.

Eves Realty Greerton posted the highest score of round seven against Craigs Investment Partners Tauranga Boys’ College. Tim Clarke was in sparkling form in belting 71 not out off 42 balls as Greerton got to 181/5. Tauranga Boys’ reached 128/7 in their 20 overs to give Greerton a 51-run victory.

Element IMF Cadets also produced a successful run chase against Pāpāmoa, reaching their target with nine balls to spare.