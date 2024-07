Two vehicles have crashed on the Wairoa Bridge at Te Puna.

A crash is partially blocking State Highway 2 north of Tauranga.

A police spokesman said a two-vehicle crash on the Wairoa Bridge at Te Puna was reported about 4pm.

The road was partially blocked.

He said an ambulance had been called but initial indications were that no one was badly injured.