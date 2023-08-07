Traffic is backed up on SH29A. Photo / Carmen Hall

Traffic is backed up on SH29A. Photo / Carmen Hall

A crash on State Highway 29A and “various roadworks” are causing large traffic delays in the city.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash at Maungatapu Bridge, near Truman Lane, around 9.40am.

“There are no serious injuries. The road is blocked while it is being cleared.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays,” she said.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter is currently on SH29A and said “traffic is at a standstill.”

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said the crash was near the bridge.

The road was blocked in both directions, he said.

Meanwhile, Google Maps live traffic mapping is showing the entire roading system in the city was under strain and heavy traffic this morning.

Traffic gridlock on Maunganui Rd this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

It showed traffic was moving at the slowest pace along State Highway 2 between Sandhurst Drive right through to Blake Park in Mount Maunganui, as well as Golf Rd, Girven Rd, and a section of Oceanbeach Rd.

The map showed that most of SH29A was moderate to heavy from Baypark to Turret Rd.

A Tauranga City Council transport operation centre spokesperson said congestion this morning was caused by the “various roadworks that are happening around the city and the works on Totara St”.

More to come.