State Highway 2 between Pukhina and Matatā is closed following a serious crash.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at around 10am.

“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes due to a blockage on State Highway 2, near Otamarakau Valley Road, Pukehina following a serious crash this morning,” a police spokesperson said.

“Indications are people have been injured.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi advise that SH 2 between Matatā and Paengaroa is closed until further notice.