New Zealand ready to help Tonga, unvaxxed cops stood down and Novak Djokovic deported from Australia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua today.

No new cases have been reported in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

Three of today's Rotorua cases are linked to previously reported cases, with the remaining still being investigated for potential links.

All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There are 16 new cases in New Zealand today including 30 in hospital and two in ICU.

One case is in Tauranga Hospital, in ICU.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.

MIQ worker with Omicron

In relation to the Omicron-infected MIQ worker, a total of 43 of the case's 67 close contacts have returned negative tests.

The five close contacts previously identified in Taupō, who have all returned negative day five test results, have now been transferred to an MIQ facility in Waikato.

Auckland Regional Public Health is continuing to work with MIQ staff to look for any possible routes of transmission between returnees at the Stamford Plaza and the MIQ worker.

Child vaccine available from today

The Ministry of Health said today the child Pfizer vaccine was now available for five to 11 year-olds at centres throughout New Zealand, including walk-ins, drive-throughs, hauora providers, community pharmacies, and general practices.

More than 120,000 doses of the child vaccine have been delivered to around 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand.

Parents are advised to check BookMyVaccine.nz or call the Covid-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 to find a walk-in or drive-through near them or to make an appointment. Many general practices are offering child vaccinations for their enrolled patients so contact your local doctor to find out more or visit Healthpoint.nz

For a list of all the vaccination sites offering five to 11-year-old vaccines in each district this week visit the Unite Against Covid-19 website.

The number of centres where the child vaccine is available will also increase over the coming weeks, as health providers who have been taking a well-deserved summer break reopen, the ministry said.