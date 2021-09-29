Covid-19: Poutiri Trust nurses share their vaccination experiences.

Student nurse Monica Stevens, left, and nurse practitioner Meaghan Oliver from Poutiri Trust's vaccination programme.

Meaghan Oliver came out of MIQ on Monday last week.

On Tuesday the Canadian nurse practitioner was vaccinating Kiwis as part of Te Puke-based Poutiri Trust's vaccination programme.

Having worked at vaccination centres in both countries, she has a unique viewpoint on where New Zealand and Canada differ, and where there are similarities.

She first came to New Zealand pre-pandemic in 2019 and worked for six months.

''I ended up visiting home just for a vacation in February 2020 and then got stuck there, so for the last 18 months I've been working on the front lines over there vaccinating and swabbing in Canada.

''The programme was about making the vaccine as accessible as possible.

''We started with home bound seniors and anybody who didn't have access to the vaccine by getting out and then went to a bunch of community housing developments and did clinics there and I would go on the street and vaccinate people who were just walking by.

''It's just about bringing the vaccine to the people because I think there's an issue of accessibility - I think that's worldwide. In Canada we had so many pop-up clinics, especially in places that were high for Covid transmission and we would try to target those communities.''

Meaghan returned to New Zealand as an essential health worker. She says she felt she still had work here to finish and wanted to help out in what she regards as her second home.

Generally she says people in New Zealand have more questions.

''You guys haven't had as much Covid or seen how bad it can be, so I think there's a little bit more apprehension here because you've had zero Covid for so long while in Canada we had a lot of outbreaks so people were a little bit more keen to get [vaccinated].''

But she says once they are given answers, people are put at ease.

Meaghan says in the First Nation and Inuit communities of Canada there was some apprehension about the vaccine and there are parallels with Māori communities in that respect.

Being part of the on-the-road vaccination centres gives Meaghan and student nurse Monica Stevens a different nursing experience.

''It's actually really lovely to do it because it's a time when you can actually sit down and have a proper chat with someone, you're not rushing through things like you are in a busy clinic, you actually get to sit down with a person, relieve their fears and make them feel better.''

''And you can have a laugh,'' says Monica.

''It's just super positive, all the experience I've had of vaccinating, because the majority of people are pretty stoked to get it and this is one way of people getting their life back,'' says Meaghan.

Monica has been vaccinating since the second week of the most recent lockdown.

''I love it because you get people who come through and sometimes they are a little bit nervous and I think a lot of that is because of miseducation, so once you get to talk to them and find out why they are feeling anxious, you can usually set their mind at rest by explaining to them.

"And they are there by choice, no one is coerced or forced into it, so they do want to get it, but they are just a little bit anxious."

There is also a chance to ask people how they are and support them in other areas such as whānau ora food and hygiene packs.

''You get to see first hand how people are really coping and you can help them - it's not just focused on vaccine education, it's a bit of everything.''

She says, especially during the lockdown period, people were unable to get out of the house to see their doctor so had a lot of questions on a range of matters.

''It was a good time to just educate on lots of different things and provide resources of other services that were available during lockdown.''

Monica is a third year nursing student at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and will be sitting her State exam shortly.

Poutiri Trust clinics have been at a wide variety of locations including packhouses, businesses, marae and the Pacific Island Community Tauranga Trust.

''Just anywhere where they need us to go,'' says Monica.

''For me as a student it has been really amazing to see that they have been really proactive and as soon as things come up they've acted upon that.

''There are lots of anxious people and for them to know we were going there or going close by, it eased their minds a little bit, especially for the remote communities.

''It is a really relaxed environment. We get people who come down, they have a chat and usually they go and tell their whānau, which is exactly what we want - we want them to encourage their friends and whānau to come down and get vaccinated.

"It's definitely been a relaxed and I think rather positive experience and we've had lots of positive feedback since we started as well.''

Poutiri Trust general manager Kirsty Maxwell-Crawford says the trust's vaccination programme is about making access to Covid vaccinations as easy as possible alongside providing plenty of opportunities for people to ask questions and make a well-informed choice.

"Having Awanuiārangi nursing students working alongside Poutiri nurses has been a great win-win for the nursing students, nurses and the community. It's about working together to respond to community needs and priorities."

Poutiri Trust began vaccinating in June and has administered 3339 vaccinations since then.

The trust is extending its vaccination hours. Bookings can be made online at www.poutiri.org or people can pop in to be vaccinated on Mondays 1pm-5.30pm, Wednesdays 3pm-5.30pm and Saturdays 9am-noon at Poutiri Wellness Centre, 35 Commerce Lane.

Covid testing is also available for all the community weekdays 11am-12noon and Mondays 1pm-5.30pm, Wednesdays 3pm-5.30pm and Saturdays 9am-12noon.

Vaccinations are also available at Life Pharmacy Te Puke and My Pharmacy Te Puke.