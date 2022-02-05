February 5 2022 There were 243 Covid-19 cases in the community today - the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

anyone who was at the Timezone Motion Entertainment Rotorua between 11am and 2pm on January 29 is regarded as a close contact. Image / Google

There is a new Covid-19 case in Rotorua today as the Ministry of Health warns of three new Bay of Plenty locations of interest involving close contacts.

In the Lakes District Health Board area, the one new case is believed to be linked to previously reported cases.

And of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board's 11 cases, 10 are linked to previously reported cases and one is under investigation. One case is in Tauranga Hospital.

Two people are in Rotorua Hospital with Covid-19, including one person in ICU or HDU.

The new case comes as the Ministry of Health confirms an entertainment venue and two community centres are considered to be "close contact" new locations of interest in the Bay of Plenty.

In Rotorua, anyone who was at the Timezone Motion Entertainment Rotorua between 11am and 2pm on January 29 is regarded as a close contact.

Likewise, anyone who attended a private event at Oropi Memorial Hall and Community Centre from 5.30pm to 11.30pm on January 27, or those who were at a separate private event at Gurudwara Kalgidhar Sahib Pyes Pa, on Cheyne Rd, from 9am to 3pm on January 29 is also regarded as a close contact.

Oropi Memorial Hall and Community Centre has been listed as a new location of interest. Image / Google

The Ministry of Health advises anyone who was at either of these new locations of interest to must self-isolate, test immediately and also on day five.

Yesterday the highest number of daily cases in New Zealand was recorded - 243 - since Covid-19 entered the country in March 2020.

The previous record was 222 daily community cases on November 16 last year at the height of the Delta outbreak.

The spike was to be expected, the Ministry of Health said and was a reflection of Omicron rapidly spreading in the community as the variant has done in other countries.

Holidaymakers over the long weekend are being reminded they will need to remain where they are if they are identified as a close contact, get Covid-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus.

The ministry said it was important to have a plan.

"There may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans."