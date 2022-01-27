How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are eight new Omicron cases in the Bay of Plenty today all linked to the early childhood centre BestStart Pyes Pa.

This includes three cases first announced yesterday but officially counted in today's figures.

And suspected Omicron cases attended Polo in the Bay held at on Trustpower Baypark stadium between 1pm and 6.15pm on January 22.

The event was attended by a large number of people, with those who visited the bar during those times being considered close contacts and being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Anyone who was at the stadium at this time but not the bar is a casual contact and needs to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

A ninth case in the Western Bay of Plenty remains under investigation for links to previously reported cases. It's not clear from the Ministry of Health statement whether this is suspected to be Omicron.

There are seven new Covid-19 cases in the Lakes DHB today. These have not been listed as Omicron cases.

All seven are contacts of previously reported cases and are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There are 105 cases in New Zealand with four in hospital, including one in ICU or HDU in Rotorua Hospital.

Tauranga, gym and KFC locations of interest

A KFC restaurant and a gym in the city have been named high-risk locations of interest for Omicron.

KFC Cameron Rd has been linked to a probable Omicron case and the CityFitness Fraser Cove was linked to a suspected Omicron case.

The KFC case was at the store on Thursday last week between 5pm and 10.16pm. A sign on the door yesterday said it was temporarily closed. The business was approached for comment.

CityFitness had an exposure window Tuesday between 10am and noon and the previous day, January 24 between 10am and noon.

Child at Rotorua daycare tests positive

A Rotorua daycare hopes to reopen next week after a Covid-19 scare.

BestStart Deputy Chief Executive Fiona Hughes confirmed a child who attended the Pukuatua St daycare had tested positive for Covid and the centre had been closed since Monday.

"The child was infectious from the 17th to the 19th and there are 90 children there and 20 staff," Hughes said.

