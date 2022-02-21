Police presence upped at Parliament, more Rapid Antigen Tests available for Aucklanders and the Queens tests positive for Covid in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 2365 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today including 116 in hospital.

There are 24 new cases in the Lakes DHB region and 42 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

There is one case in Tauranga Hospital.

The Ministry of Health announced there were two Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand.

One person was a patient at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, another patient in their 70s at Auckland City Hospital has died following a diagnosis of Covid-19.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with both patients' family and friends," the ministry said.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Protest update

This morning central Wellington streets were blocked off using concrete barricades and police and protesters faced off as the demonstration entered day 14 of its occupation at Parliament.

Protesters allegedly threw human waste at officers - and ripped off some of the officers' masks - as they clashed with police.

The early morning operation had involved 300 officers and large-scale equipment and is intended to prevent further growth of the protest and to maintain access for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles, said police.

People wanting test urged to use Baypark centre

High demand at the First Avenue drive-through Covid-19 testing centre has prompted Bay of Plenty District Health Board to direct people to the Baypark testing centre.

Covid-19 Community Care and Partnership lead Helen De Vere said Baypark, which was also a drive-through site, was open from 10am to 3pm, seven days a week.

It is off Truman Lane in Mount Maunganui, at the back of the arena, by the Blokarts.

"The Bay of Plenty District Health Board continues to work with our community partners and other agencies to manage the demand at testing sites around the Bay of Plenty," De Vere said.

"It is also important to remind people that they do not need to get tested unless they are unwell with cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact of a case, or have been instructed to do so by health officials."

Other testing sites around the Bay of Plenty and their opening hours, can be found on www.Healthpoint.co.nz.

"We appreciate the community's patience as we navigate growing demand at our testing sites around the Bay of Plenty."