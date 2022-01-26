KFC Cameron Rd is linked to probable Omicron case. Photo / Luke Kirkness

KFC Cameron Rd has been linked to a probable Omicron case while the CityFitness Fraser Cove is linked to a suspected Omicron case.

Health authorities said the locations are "high-risk."

Tthe KFC case was at the location last week on Thursday, January 20, between 5pm and 10.16pm.

KFC Cameron Rd is linked to probable Omicron case. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Anyone who was there at the time is told to self-isolate and get tested immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

If symptoms start to show, they should get tested immediately.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry said.

CityFitness is linked to a suspected Omicron case with an exposure date of January 25 between 10am and 12pm.

Anyone who was there at the time is told to self-isolate and get tested immediately and again on day five after being exposed.