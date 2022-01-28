Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

There are seven new Covid cases in Rotorua and eight in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area today.

Of the seven cases in Rotorua, six are contacts of previously reported cases. The remaining case is currently being investigated. Two people are currently in Rotorua Hospital.

In the Bay of Plenty, three of the eight cases were onboard the Singapore-flagged Maersk Bogor container ship, which is currently under quarantine at the Port of Tauranga, a Ministry of Health statement said.

"The ship arrived in port on Friday morning. Some of the 25 crew had experienced Covid-like illness.

"Testing returned three positive results in the 24-hour period to midnight last night."

No one has been allowed off the ship, and testing was carried out following strict Infection, Prevention and Control guidelines.

The vessel has been managed by the Port to ensure that the risk from crew has been effectively managed. The ship was due to leave port tomorrow.

The five remaining cases were in the Western Bay of Plenty, including one in Katikati. There are two cases in Katikati.

Public health staff were awaiting the results of whole genome sequencing, but in the meantime, the cases are being treated as though they're Omicron.

Increased testing has been made available at the Katikati medical centre.

Details of testing stations can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Locations of interest - January 29 update

Unichem The Mall Pharmacy Rotorua Central: January 22 from 10.36am to 11.06am.

Chemist Warehouse Bethlehem: January 24 from 11.03am to 11.30am.

Anyone who was at these locations must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.