Focus Live: Covid-19 Omicron convoy protest

There are a record 306 community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Out of those, seven are in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region and six are in the Lakes District Health Board region.

There are 12 cases in hospital including one each in Rotorua and in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

The Ministry of Health said today, as case numbers increased, they were putting in place changes to the way case numbers and other details were reported in their daily updates.

"We are reflecting these changes in the update today, however it's important to reinforce that we still have the key figures included here, and available online, including New Zealand's case numbers – by total, at the border, in the community and by DHB region.

"For the public, as cases of Omicron continue to be identified around the country, it's important New Zealanders are as ready as they can be if they contract the virus or come into contact with someone else who has the virus," the ministry said.

"Make sure you have your personal plans ready, and follow the key public health advice of getting vaccinated, boosted, tested, if you're symptomatic, and masking up."

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Police move in on Parliament protesters in Wellington, more arrests

More than 50 protesters have been arrested for refusing to leave the grounds of Parliament after being trespassed today.

Police say it is "disappointing" that a number of people continue to refuse to leave, and officers will continue to use their power "fairly and proportionately" in order to remove them.

Defiant protesters are being arrested in a series of scuffles as police move into the crowd on the front lawn. At least one tent has been dragged down by police and several protesters have been led away in handcuffs.

Those arrested will face charges of trespass and obstruction, and will be bailed to appear in court.