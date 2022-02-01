February 2 2022 People can now get their booster vaccinations three months after their second shot rather than wait for four months as the Government tries to stay ahead of Omicron.

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in Tauranga and two in Rotorua today.

Three of the Tauranga cases are linked to previous cases and investigations are on-going for the remaining two.

One Rotorua case is linked to a previous case and the other case is under investigation.

There are 142 new cases in New Zealand with six in hospital.

Government announcement

It has been speculated this afternoon's announcement will be a decision to reduce the gap from four months to three months between second and booster shots. You can watch the press conference, scheduled for 1.30pm, live here.

Passengers on Rotorua flight close contacts

People seated in rows 7, 8, 9, 10, or 11 of flight NZ8238 from Wellington to Rotorua on Thursday are being advised to isolate and get tested for Covid-19 immediately.

The passengers are considered close contact from 8.30am to 9.40am. They should have a second test five days after being exposed and record their visit with contact tracers online or by calling Healthline.

It is among several flights around New Zealand listed today as high-risk.

Rotorua Airport has also been named a location of interest for the same day from 9.54am to 10am.

In Tauranga, the Polo in the Bay event at Baypark last Saturday continues to be a location of interest. Patrons of the Polo Lounge Bar from 2pm-4pm, and the Good George Gin Caravan from 2pm to 4.30pm, are considered close contacts and must isolate and test.

All other attendees of the event from 12.57pm to 6.15pm should monitor their condition and get tested if symptoms develop. The event was first listed as a location of interest on Friday.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Omicron

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said Omicron was now the "dominant" variant being detected and because of this the specific variant of the virus would no longer be reported alongside case numbers.

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose.

If you have these symptoms, please get a test, and stay at home until you get a negative result and symptoms are resolved, the ministry said.

Testing and vaccination centre locations can be found on the Healthpoint website.