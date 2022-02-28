Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives Covid-19 update

There are 1185 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 376 in the Lakes District Health Board area today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health has been approached for specific locations of cases within each DHB region.

There are 19,566 new community cases in New Zealand today including 373 in hospital and nine in ICU.

There are 10 cases in Bay of Plenty DHB hospitals and three in Rotorua Hospital.

Border reopening

Yesterday the country recorded 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 100,000.

There were now so many new community cases everyday that the Government is now scrapping the requirement for Kiwis flying in from overseas to isolate at home for seven days.

For arrivals from Australia, they will be able to head straight into the community from 11.59pm on Wednesday. For arrivals from the rest of the world, it will start from 11.59pm on Friday.

The border will also now likely open up faster for non-Kiwis than what the Government has previously outlined, currently scheduled for July for those flying from Australia, and for October for the rest of the world.

Earlier today, the Government announced that the Novavax vaccine will be available for Kiwis aged 18 and over, with the first doses expected to arrive later this month.

1pm update returns

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield fronted the first press conference at 1pm today and from then - depending on the day - there will be a roster of health officials and ministers fronting media.

With the exception of Monday's update to be given during the Prime Minister's usual 4pm post Cabinet press conference, the remaining briefings will be held at the familiar 1pm time.