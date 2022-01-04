Covid 19: News cases in BOP, RSA members test positive, new high risk locations

There are a total of 31 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today. 14 are in Auckland, one is in Waikato, 12 are in Bay of Plenty and four in Lakes. Video / NZ Herald

There are nine new cases in Bay of Plenty and none in the Lakes District Health Board region today.

All the BOP cases are in Tauranga and are linked to previously reported cases.

There are 17 new cases in New Zealand today with 44 in hospital including five in ICU.

There are four in Tauranga Hospital and one in Rotorua Hospital.

Mount RSA reopens, positive cases among members

Mount Maunganui RSA has reopened after earlier being identified by the Ministry of Health as a high-risk place of interest.

Club president Arthur King said five club members had now tested positive for Covid-19 but the club had received the all-clear to reopen and did so at 11am today.

King said all five attended a mini in-house snooker tournament held last month and were following public health advice on self-isolating for the required 10 days and getting further tests as needed.

The Ministry of Health named the venue as a close contact place of interest on five dates: December 15, 16, 20, 22 and 24 - the snooker tournament began on December 16.

King earlier said 43 people had been identified as needing to get tested after being at the club during the relevant times, which included six club executive members, including himself and seven staff.

Other than the five positive cases, the rest of those who had been tested twice had so far returned negative results, he said.

King said he also had a third test on advice from the Ministry of Health which again came back negative but two more club members had tested positive after the original three members positive test results last week.

King said his GP had told him it was not unusual for some people to return false-positive tests for three to fourth months after developing Covid-like symptoms.

He said one of the recent positive cases had described her symptoms as being like suffering a "really, really bad case of the flu".

King said the woman had underlying other health conditions but fortunately being double-vaccinated she did not require hospitalisation.

He reminded anyone visiting the club needed to produce proof they were double-vaccinated, and also needed to wear a face mask and use the Covid-19 tracer app or written sign-in.

"Not one gets into the club unless they can prove their vaccination status," he said.

King said the club had been thoroughly deep-cleaned before the doors opened at 11am and it was a huge relief to be able to do so, after being closed since December 27.

"We got the all-clear to reopen which is excellent but I urge another who develops Covid symptoms to isolate and get tested, and get a booster shot if they are eligible to do so."

Ghostbusters movie, pharmacy 'high risk' locations of interest

Meanwhile, a movie screening at United Cinemas Mount Maunganui and a Tauranga pharmacy have been named as a high-risk locations of interest.

Ministry of Health said anyone who was at the screening of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at the Girven Rd cinema on Sunday, January 2 between 4.23pm and 7pm should self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after they were exposed at this location of interest.

Anyone who was at the cinema, but not in this screening at this time, are considered casual contacts and should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

Meanwhile, anyone who was at Unichem Pharmacy Greerton on Wednesday, December 29 between 1.45pm and 4pm should self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after they were exposed at this location of interest.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.

Of the Bay of Plenty's 12 cases, 11 were in Tauranga and one was in the Western BOP district. Eight were linked to other cases while investigations were ongoing for the others.

In the Lakes area, the four new cases were in Rotorua with all linked to previous cases.

Fifty-three people with Covid-19 are in hospital - five at Tauranga, one in Rotorua, nine at North Shore, 16 at Auckland, 22 at Middlemore Hospital.

Almost half (20) are either unvaccinated or ineligible for the vaccine. Eight people had received one dose, 14 were fully vaccinated, with the remainder unknown.

Of the six people in intensive care or high dependency units, three are at Middlemore and three at Tauranga Hospital.

As of Wednesday, 90 per cent of the Bay of Plenty's eligible population were fully vaccinated and 93 per cent had received one dose.

Covid-19 continues to spread in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts, and Toi Te Ora Public Medical Officer of Health Dr Jim Miller is reminding people to be extremely vigilant.

Miller said with well over 250 cases of Covid-19 reported across the Bay of Plenty and Lakes regions since the start of December, the risk of infection was clear.

"Taking care of your COVID risk means, get vaccinated, wearing a face mask where you should, washing your hands and keeping your distance.

"Anyone you meet could have COVID-19 so take care, stay alert for symptoms, and get tested and stay home if you are concerned."

Vaccination is the best defence against COVID-19 and is currently available to everyone 12 years and older and also children aged five to 11 years from January 17.

Bookings can be made directly with general practices, Hauora providers, or community pharmacies, or by going to BookMyVaccine.nz