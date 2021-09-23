Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Waikato DHB urges everyone to get vaccine

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange is now double jabbed. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato District Health Board says that community vaccination centres across the Waikato are now accepting walk-ins and will vaccinate people then and there if possible.

Some other vaccination sites also now do not require an appointment.

However, the DHB says the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

Most recent figures available today show the total number of vaccinations delivered in the Waikato at 386,185 doses. Of these, 252,484 were first doses and 133,701 were second doses.

‌

This brought the vaccination level for the eligible Waikato population (12 years and over) to 37.2 per cent fully vaccinated and 70.5 per cent with one dose.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

"We ask everyone when attending their appointments under alert level 2 to remain vigilant and follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against Covid-19 website," the DHB says.

Meanwhile, Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange says: "It is great to see that over 70 per cent of our eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine with nearly 40 per cent now fully vaccinated from the virus."

"The vaccine is our best tool in making keeping as many people safe in New Zealand as we can whilst also not overwhelming our health care system if a large scale community outbreak was to happen.

"I received my first dose in August during the lockdown and my second dose just last weekend at the Te Awa Mall centre that has been set up by Waikato Tainui. It was a pain-free experience and I was heartened to see how well the centre was being ran and how smooth the process was.

"My why for getting the vaccine is keeping my family and friends safe. I encourage as many people as possible to do so as well.

"Hamilton and the Waikato has had some outstanding organisations work hard in getting as many of our community vaccinated and I would like to thank the likes of K'aute Pasifika and Waikato Tainui especially in helping get their communities protected and vaccinated from Covid-19."

Farmers are being urged to do all they can to enable and encourage their staff to get vaccinated.

Federated Farmers employment spokesperson Chris Lewis says: "I know dairy farms are flat tack with calving and workforce shortages have never been worse. But there's nothing more important than your family's health, and that of your staff and their families.

"If it's possible to combine getting a jab with a trip into town for the next supermarket shop, or to pick up supplies from Farmlands or Wrightsons, try to make it happen. It's part of being a good boss," Chris said.

"The sooner we get everyone double-vaccinated, the sooner we might safely take steps to getting back to where we were with travel, events, farmers' markets and all the rest," Chris said.