Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two locations of interest in Eastern Bay

There were 178 new cases of Covid-19 across New Zealand today and another virus-related death. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has released new locations of interest in the Eastern Bay of Plenty following the announcement of the area's first case this week.

They are Gull Landing Whakatāne on November 24 from 5.20am to 6.35am and Bakehouse Tāneatua on the same day from 5.45am to 7am.

People who have been at those locations should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The first case in the Eastern Bay of Plenty was announced on Wednesday.

The case is in Waimana valley, 26km southeast of Whakatāne.

It has been reported that Te Urewera population has only reached just over 40 per cent - receiving at least one vaccination dose.

The Waimana and Taneatua medical centres will run door-to-door testing in Matahi valley, south of Waimana, while other testing clinics will be held at the Waimana Domain and Tuapō Marae.

Yesterday there were nine new Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, all of which were in Tauranga. There was one case in the Lakes DHB area in Rotorua.

There are now 25 cases in the Lakes and 39 in the Bay of Plenty.