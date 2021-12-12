Covid-19 Delta Outbreak: Three new cases in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes

The Government will review traffic light system settings tomorrow.

There are three new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board today and one is in the Lakes District Health Board area.

There are four of 103 new cases in New Zealand today - up on yesterday's tally of 63.

There are 86 new cases in Auckland, two in Northland, nine in Waikato and two in Canterbury, the Ministry of Health said in a statement released at 1pm.

All three Bay of Plenty cases are in Tauranga, with two linked to known cases. Contacts are being identified and locations of interest added to the ministry's website.

The new Lakes DHB case is in Rotorua and is linked to the existing cluster.

The case that was reported last night in the Taranaki town of Eltham has not been linked to any previously reported cases in New Plymouth or Waitara. They are now isolating at home and locations of interest will be added to the ministry website.

On Saturday, 15,910 vaccine doses were administered. They included 2698 people getting their first dose and 8446 getting their second. There were also 216 third primary doses and 4550 boosters administered.

By the end of yesterday, 75 per cent of eligible Māori had had their second dose of the vaccine, compared to an overall rate of 89 per cent across the country, while 86 per cent had had a first dose.

Pacific peoples were at 93 per cent first-dosed and 86 per cent second-dosed.

Among fully vaccinated people, more than 91 per cent have now downloaded a My Vaccine Pass.

Govt to review traffic light settings tomorrow

Today's update comes ahead of the Government meeting to review New Zealand's traffic light settings on Monday.

Cabinet's decision will be based on factors including vaccination rates - which are climbing - and case numbers, which have plummeted.

Yesterday there were just 63 new cases, the lowest in two months, with 53 in Auckland. That compares to several days in November of more than 200 cases.

Sixty people were in hospital and three in intensive care. Since last February 46 people have died of Covid, including two in the past week.

Health experts say the fall in new cases is because of increasing vaccination rates: 94 per cent of the eligible population has had a first dose and 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.