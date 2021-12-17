Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Portable cabin used for health consultations stolen in Tauranga

The cabin was stolen from The Doctors Welcome Bay. Photo / Supplied

A portable cabin used for respiratory and Covid-19 consultations in Tauranga has been stolen along with its contents including IT equipment, PPE, and furniture.

The cabin, stolen from The Doctors Welcome Bay, was a Just Cabin mono-pitch model, measuring 3.6m by 2.45m, light brown in colour and made from plywood.

Regional Clinical Manager for Green Cross Health Wendy Dillon was appealing to the public to report any sightings of the cabin or information about the theft to the police.

"It's very disappointing to have this happen, particularly at a time when the need for such facilities is only increasing.

"With the summer holidays fast approaching and a potential increase in our population and demand over that time, we would really like to have the cabin and its contents returned."

To reassure the public, Dillon said there were no concerns about confidentiality breaches as a result of the theft.

No information was stored on the stolen IT equipment and no personal records were present.

A new cabin will be installed at The Doctors Welcome Bay site on Monday. Until then, any respiratory patients requiring care will be diverted to The Doctors Tauranga practice on Devonport Rd.